Used 2012 INFINITI G Coupe Consumer Reviews
So Far I Really Like the Car
jackmeyhoffer, 12/24/2011
G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
I purchased the car in November, 2011. No significant complaints so far. The acceleration is very good and the car handles well. The interior is nice and it is comfortable (except for the rear seats, which are cramped). Gas mileage isn't great, but I knew that when I bought the car. Compared to a BMW 3 series (which is what I had and which I was considering buying again), the value of this car can't be compared. It would've cost probably $15,000 more for a comparably equipped 335 BMW, and the Infiniti has a bigger engine (330 hp). The manual transmission is smooth and has a very short movement, which is nice. The Infiniti also uses standard motor oil, unlike the BMW.
Love driving this car, pure sports luxury.
Charles, 12/23/2015
G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Although gas mileage could be better, but that's not why you buy this car. It is the luxury sports car that I always wanted. My 2012 G37 is wonderful, it makes a statement not only an entrance. From that throaty sound from the 330 hp, nice leather interior, and the wide stance it has on the road, traveling for two at it's best.
Fantastic Vehicle
Tommy, 12/20/2019
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Just sold it but miss it already. Had a G37xs Coupe for a little over three years and was a wonderful vehicle. It's shortcomings are easily known; tiny trunk, small back seat but other than that, there aren't many. Extremely reliable, great mpg considering the power, nice sound system, comfortable seats and awesome handling. Some surprises were how well it went in the snow. Replaced the factory Yokohama's with Continental DWS 06 and the thing was a tank and that's with the sport package / 19" wheels. The only thing I had to do besides standard maintenance was replace the pads and rotors due to warpage. Recommend this car to anyone provided they don't need a lot of space.
My new man
Sport4life , 12/09/2019
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
My husband passed in 2013 and I always wanted a blue Infiniti and finally got one. It’s my new man, he doesn’t argue with me, takes me anywhere I want to go and doesn’t piss me off.
Great Car for Two
Vic C, 09/29/2016
G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
Love the car. Acceleration, steering, comfort, ride and so much more. I use it as a commuter, but it is also my weekend trips fun car. The truck is small, but you can lay down the back seat. The back seat has limited legroom for passengers on long rides, but OK for short trips. I just test drove a 2016 Q50, it is a great car, but I will drive this one for several more years, too much fun.
