Vehicle overview

Luxury sport coupes like the 2012 Infiniti G37 exist at the midway point between sports cars and entry-level luxury sedans. They are supposed to offer sharp handling, but still ride comfortably. They're supposed to look cooler than their four-door counterparts, yet still provide a backseat that can be used in a pinch. They should also come with all the leather and gizmos the term "luxury" denotes. They are at once a compromise and a best-of-both-worlds proposition.

Quite pleasingly, the G37 pretty much meets all of these requirements. The 2012 Infiniti G coupe lies at the midway point between the Nissan 370Z sports car from which it borrows its platform and the Infiniti G Sedan from which it borrows just about everything else. The result is a two-door that offers a blend of handsome looks, strong performance and athletic handling. Inside the cabin you get nice materials, a stylish design and available high-tech features, plus one of the most user-friendly electronics interfaces around. You obviously don't get the spacious backseat of the G sedan, but it sure beats the Z's non-existent rear seat.

The G37 isn't the only luxury sport coupe around, however. The BMW 3 Series coupe offers better handling and comparable performance, while the Audi A5 is more stylish and fuel-efficient. Another top contender this year is the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe, which is arguably more prestigious. Compared to these other models, the G also typically comes up a little short in terms of trunk and rear seat space. Yet even among this stellar group, Infiniti's G Coupe remains one of our top picks for its total combination of performance, styling and comfort.