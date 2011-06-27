Used 2006 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews
Fun Sporty SUV
If you are looking for a soft, cushy ride and great gas mileage, this car is not for you. If you are looking for an SUV that drives like a sports car, get an FX45. The FX45 seems similar to the G35 I traded, just higher off the ground and bigger. Ride is a bit bumpy, but that is what you get with an SUV that is built on a sports car platform. The only down side for me is the gas mileage. I have been getting between 15 and 17 mpg around town. I was debating between the 35 and the 45, went with the 45 because it feels "heavier" when you drive it and the gas mileage is about the same (the V8 doesn't have to work as hard). Also looked at BMW and Lexus SUV...the FX45 won me over by far!
It Delivers!
Just put on the first 1,000 miles so still not broken in yet. Early impression is that it's deceptively powerful. It cruises just fine, but hit the gas and acceleration is swift and immediate. A nice blend between luxury and sportiness, but leans more towards the sporty side. The manual shift mode is lots of fun. Lots of admiring glances when driving, and the new interior is high quality and comfortable. I like the layout of the controls and color display. My kids like the entertainment system and rear reclining seats. Overall great fit and finish.
An SUV with the heart of a sports car.
I got this car as my first car, and I love it! I have almost 200,000 miles on the car, and no issues! There have been a couple of minor safety recalls, but the dealership was incredibly helpful with getting the repairs done at no cost. I love the way the car drives. It is very fast, and will outrun most who challenge it. It also steers and breaks incredibly well. Parts and maintenance costs are relatively low compared to our Land Rover. The car is truly a luxurious escape as soon as you get in. The leather is of good quality, and it has held up extremely well. I cannot recommend this car enough!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bionic FX 45
After SUV's from Toyota and Lexus, this marks my second FX from Infiniti. I purchased by first FX (35) with much anxiety. "The design transforms..." What a great ride! Seductive, yet functional. People notice!!! Provokes responses... Handling is sporty, yet with a luxury flair. My Infiniti Dealership support is superb. Very accommodating for those informational tidbits/recalls I obtained through the internet Nissan/Infiniti blogs and corporate offices. With the new FX 45 in my garage, I feel the power of the 320 HP V8 AWD calling to me. What a pleasure to capture the on-ramps on our tiny island freeways at 0 to 60 in approximately 6 seconds.
FX45 2006 BEAUTY IN BLACK
This is my second FX45. First one was 2003 model. Dealers tried to convince me for FX 35 but I still like FX45 better. I love the changes they did for 2006 model year. This one is loaded with everything they offer. It drives even better than the previous model. Beautiful interior finish. Love the black color with espresso. Drove Bmw X5, Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover sport, Mercedes ML 500, Lexus but nothing feels and drives like this FX45. I highly recommend it. Hey, after all this is my second FX45 and still beats the competition. Suspensions are much better on this model even with the 20" wheels. Never had problems with blind spots.
