Used 2006 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews

Fun Sporty SUV Heather , 05/16/2010 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful If you are looking for a soft, cushy ride and great gas mileage, this car is not for you. If you are looking for an SUV that drives like a sports car, get an FX45. The FX45 seems similar to the G35 I traded, just higher off the ground and bigger. Ride is a bit bumpy, but that is what you get with an SUV that is built on a sports car platform. The only down side for me is the gas mileage. I have been getting between 15 and 17 mpg around town. I was debating between the 35 and the 45, went with the 45 because it feels "heavier" when you drive it and the gas mileage is about the same (the V8 doesn't have to work as hard). Also looked at BMW and Lexus SUV...the FX45 won me over by far!

It Delivers! Dwalk , 10/21/2006 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Just put on the first 1,000 miles so still not broken in yet. Early impression is that it's deceptively powerful. It cruises just fine, but hit the gas and acceleration is swift and immediate. A nice blend between luxury and sportiness, but leans more towards the sporty side. The manual shift mode is lots of fun. Lots of admiring glances when driving, and the new interior is high quality and comfortable. I like the layout of the controls and color display. My kids like the entertainment system and rear reclining seats. Overall great fit and finish.

An SUV with the heart of a sports car. Jackson Croy , 02/16/2018 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I got this car as my first car, and I love it! I have almost 200,000 miles on the car, and no issues! There have been a couple of minor safety recalls, but the dealership was incredibly helpful with getting the repairs done at no cost. I love the way the car drives. It is very fast, and will outrun most who challenge it. It also steers and breaks incredibly well. Parts and maintenance costs are relatively low compared to our Land Rover. The car is truly a luxurious escape as soon as you get in. The leather is of good quality, and it has held up extremely well. I cannot recommend this car enough! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bionic FX 45 Native from Hawaii , 09/18/2006 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After SUV's from Toyota and Lexus, this marks my second FX from Infiniti. I purchased by first FX (35) with much anxiety. "The design transforms..." What a great ride! Seductive, yet functional. People notice!!! Provokes responses... Handling is sporty, yet with a luxury flair. My Infiniti Dealership support is superb. Very accommodating for those informational tidbits/recalls I obtained through the internet Nissan/Infiniti blogs and corporate offices. With the new FX 45 in my garage, I feel the power of the 320 HP V8 AWD calling to me. What a pleasure to capture the on-ramps on our tiny island freeways at 0 to 60 in approximately 6 seconds.