Estimated values
2000 Cadillac Catera Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,210
|$1,957
|$2,367
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,728
|$2,090
|Average
|$779
|$1,271
|$1,537
|Rough
|$492
|$814
|$984
Estimated values
2000 Cadillac Catera 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,089
|$1,793
|$2,179
|Clean
|$959
|$1,584
|$1,924
|Average
|$701
|$1,165
|$1,415
|Rough
|$442
|$746
|$906