Used 2010 Hyundai Veracruz SUV Consumer Reviews

Diamond in the Rough! PML , 02/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful What can I say.... test drove, BMW, Benz, Accura, Lexus, Infinity, Ford, GM, Subaru and for the $ no one even comes close! Social mask aside (yeah it's not an over priced vanity product) but this vehicle is a gem! Wonderful fit and finish, exceptional torque to gear ratio and this lady will move when you need her to with her 260 H.P. and 6 speed manumatic tranny. Hyundai (I also own a 2009 Santa Fe AWD Limited)is quickly getting the attention it deserves. Toyota's recent and ongoing quality control issues will further compliment and fuel Hyundai's ability to take on an increased market share. BTW... Best warranty in the business! They truly back what they build! Love the Brand! Report Abuse

Not worth the Five stars I gave it in 2010 anniebanana2 , 02/14/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just read my 1st review of this car which was written shortly after my purchase. NOW: I will never buy a Hyundai again. So many problems and the "warranty" is a crock. The dashboard squeaks (nails on chalkboard squeak) during operation, took it to the local dealer 5 times to fix with no luck. I took it to a dealer 30 minutes away, and though they have reduced the sound, it still occurs when the fan is running cool air. The cruise control resume button only works intermittently. The techs asked me if I pushed the button properly. Seriously?? The dome light panel failed and was replaced. There is now a popping occurring in the front right tire. They say it all checks out fine. Surprise! Report Abuse

Nice car but lots of problems Chris in Jersey , 09/27/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle based on its features per dollar and it does excel in this area. It is quiet, comfortable, has a nice interior and is roomy. It could be a little more sporty and the stereo sounds like the 8 track from my '77 Caprice Estate Wagon but other than that we are happy with the performance. The problems are with the reliability. Had to replace the stereo(dealer did not return cd's), a taillight, license plate light, brakes, "ESC off" control light is on constantly, resume bottom on cruise control does not work, key fob stopped working and the transmission stopped and stranded my family on the highway. This would make me think twice before purchasing a Hyundai again. Report Abuse

Great Value, Design and Build Quality OCCruz , 09/09/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We looked at them all and you won't find another SUV in this class that gives you a better value. Reminds me of a slightly bigger Lexus RX350 for about $8K less. Report Abuse