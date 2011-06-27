Used 2009 Hyundai Veracruz SUV Consumer Reviews
Nice but for chicks
Handles really good but a bit lag when @ green light, helps save gas i guess. Got it @ 110 miles, My wife and I first new car, course i favor it more because she liked it and the safety for our kids, I'm pretty tall so i wish seats go back further for leg room. Matt came with the suv. Heated seat not needed in Hawaii but the a/c is very cold so we might as well use it. lol. Factory speakers inadequate so i upgraded.
I LOVE IT!
I had been shopping for a new vehicle for around 3 months. I had it down to a Nissan Morano, Toyota Rav4 (6cylinder) and the Toyota Highlander. Driving home from work one night I noticed a Veracruz in the lane next to me and I liked the way it looked and decided to test drive it that weekend. I wound up buying it that day. Driving is a pleasure. Brakes are great, steering it agile, ride is smooth for a SUV. It's quick with it's 3.8 engine and it doesn't take premium gas like the Morano. Why aren't there more of these on the road? I tell everyone it's a hidden secret. Until you test drive one you'll understand why.
Very pleased so far
Spotted the VC when I went to look at the Muranos next door. Never entered the Nissan dealership. Most SUV for the money, hands down. I could not believe the build and material quality when I got in it. My other car is a Lincoln Towncar and the VC is as luxurious in every way, and even quieter. Not a full-sized SUV, but seats 7. Could be longer to provide space behind row 3. GLS with premium package should have power passenger seat, and auto AC but doesn't. For 19 mpg combined, could have more power (260 hp). Ford makes a V6 with 355 hp. Europe has it in diesel, US does not. No maintenance issues whatsoever. Shiftronic trans great on hills.
My first SUV Experience
Until now it is been a sort of dream. May be because it is my first experience of a SUV, but even though I like it, as I have some good experience on other cars, like MAZDA 323, Renault 21, KIA Rocster ( actually this is a SUV, so I am a litle bit experienced now, and Sephia II, also known as Pectractor, in some Countries.
Great SUV
We've had this Veracruz for about 6 months now and really love the ride and feel. The Best Hyundai I've ever owned. The only complaints I have that are common with Hyundai is a few rattle and squeaks. Gas mileage just plain stinks in the city, we average about 15 with 80% city 20% hwy. I did take a long road trip and we got about 23 with a little stop and go traffic. Overall we are very happy with our purchase.
