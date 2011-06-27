Used 2016 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Long-Time Miata Owner Goes Veloster Dave , 03/24/2016 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful As mentioned in the title of my review, I have owned only Mazda Miatas for the last 15 years. There is no other car in the world like it for me, and I would still be driving one if not for the fact that I'm getting older now and I need more room, not to mention that it's gotten increasingly difficult for me to roll into that little car day after day. Long story short, I have always liked the unique look of the Veloster, so after test driving one I was sold. I now own a gorgeous 2016 Citrus Orange Veloster and by and large, I love it! It doesn't feel monstrously large like most cars do after having been in a Miata for so long, and the seats are the most comfortable buckets I've ever sat in. It handles fairly nimbly for a car its size and corners nearly as well as my Miata did. Excellent gas mileage in the 'Eco' mode, mine always runs around 31-34mpg which is WAAAY better than I ever got in the Miata (21-24 tops). The ride is firm but not objectionable to me (again, compared to a Miata which is a SPORTS CAR) and the car feels solid and well-built to me. The amount of tech that came on this car is amazing and fun as hell (backup cam, infotainment center, paddle shifter, etc.) as I'm not used to anything more complicated than an aftermarket stereo in my Miatas. My ONLY nit pick about this car is the transmission. The engine is not the most powerful thing in the world to start with, but the automatic transmission is strange. It seems to not want to engage when I step on the accelerator hard... like someone in a stick-shift revving the car in neutral... it just doesn't move sometimes! I have two very close friends who also purchased new Hyundai automobiles at the same time as I did (a Tuscon and another Veloster) and they report the same sort of hesitation in their transmissions that I am experiencing. That leads me to believe that the problem is not unique to my car or model, but may be a bug in the overall design of Hyundai automatic transmissions. It makes me have to be more aware when turning into traffic from a dead stop, which is probably a good thing. Overall, I'm loving the car still at 7k miles! Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Rally Edition value for money GOV , 07/14/2016 Turbo Rally Edition 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Performance for the money is great. There are other cars in the segment that cost about the same with similar performance (and maybe a little better performance). That said, you have to like the way the car looks. The other comparable cars I didn't like the looks. If you're a fan of the Veloster's looks you will not be disappointed if you're purchasing a turbo. If you just like the way the car looks and buy the normally aspirated model and are looking for economy, not a bad car. What you get is pretty good if you're just driving on the street and not the track (turbo model). Lots of power to get you in trouble on the street if you're not careful. This is a fast car. The rally model comes with JDM wheels that would cost over two grand to add to any other car, but are included on that model. Handling is stiff on the rally. If you're looking for a very comfortable car, buy the normal model or a different car. These cars are set up for a sporty ride and can be harsh over bumps. Handling around really tight corners is not great. It's not bad, but this car shines more on the longer, faster corners. On the freeway it's excellent. Freeway passing power is up to the job even if the speed limit is 85 MPH. The manual transmission is very slick with the B&M short shifter. It's really good but takes a little getting used to. If you're new to manual transmissions it can be difficult to start out in first gear until you do it a few times. I've killed the engine a couple of times and I have a lot of manual trans experience. With the modern twin scroll turbo it has lots of low end power. Punch it at any RPM and it goes. The interior is pretty nice for a car on the cheaper end. Leather seats, infotainment, steering wheel mounted stereo controls, back up camera, 450 watt sound system with subwoofer. The stereo will blast your eardrums out if you want it to. The third door is great for grocery getting and lots of space in the hatchback if you lower the back seat. I come from a background of mostly JDM cars. This is my first Korean car and I'm impressed. The fit and finish is not as good as on some JDM cars but it is a minor annoyance. You're also not getting the power for price from those vehicles. One word of warning: Matte paint. If you buy the matte painted version of this car you will get non stop attention from other car enthusiasts. You will also get a non stop headache. You can't take it through a normal car wash. It has to be hand washed. Hyundai does include a nice kit to wash and protect it with, but it's not like owning a normal car. If you really, really, really like matte paint then buy it but know that it's going to be some work to take care of. They even make you sign an agreement! The rally is the ultimate edition and only 1200 were made. If that's your thing it is definitely worth the price. In fact, I think it's worth more than what I paid.

Pretty Sweet Little Hatch Rob , 12/14/2015 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl 6M) 34 of 35 people found this review helpful My 2016 Veloster with the navigation and appearance packages now has over 16,000 miles on it, and, I still LOVE it . I put a Thule rack on it and carry a 16' Kevlar Canoe and a 14' kayak on it, with NO PROBLEM, although, I certainly get plenty of looks. I think it is a cool little car with a unique look. It won't win any drag races , but, that is not what it was designed for . Also, I have had 0 ISSUES with this car, it is a cool, reliable , smile making little machine !!!

wow-updated herb , 07/28/2016 Turbo 3dr Hatchback w/Black Interior (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful i bought a fully loaded turbo with the 7speed auto.i took this car for a long test drive before i purchased,and i can tell you that the negative reviews on here must be from people who bought the regular veloster.the turbo is a real pocket rocket.ride can be bumpy,but i knew this when i test drove the vehicle.i love the hyundai blue link,its awesome.