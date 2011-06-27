Used 2013 Hyundai Veloster Hatchback Consumer Reviews
The Ultimate Mix of Sporty Luxury & Economy!
I have only had it for a few days now but I can't put into words the level of awesomeness of this car. This car is a bat mobile / tron futuristic spaceship rather than just a car. I haven't even begun to toy with all the gadzillion features it has but I can say for certainty that a trinity of unique style, power, and economy have birthed this majestic wonder.
Love this car!
I love the look of the car - I have the orange one. I like how fast it accelerates and it gets good gas mileage. The technology on it is pretty cool - like satellite radio and bluetooth and being able to remote start the car. The heated seats are a plus, and it has keyless entry so I never need to fumble for my keys to get into the car. The keys just stay in my purse. One problem I had immediately after leasing it is that the sound system would make a vibrating rattling sound when I'd turn on the radio at a medium to high volume.
Perfect Combination of Style, Value and Quality
I have owned this car for a little over a month and put about 2800 miles on it, and I love it. After reading (and watching) literally every car review done for this car, I was comfortable with what this car is, and isn't. I really was surprised by how quiet the ride is. The suspension is a little firm so you feel the bumps a little more, but it's not too bad. I also think the engine is perfectly adequate for what this car is intended to be (a sporty looking economy car). It's not as "underpowered" as a lot of reviews would have you believe. I also love the bold design of the car. This shows that you can get something economical without feeling like you're driving a toaster on wheels.
I love my Veloster
I had a Hyundai Accent that was given to me. It was a 98 that I did work on for my daughter. I drove it one day to look at a new one, and saw the Veloster. I didn't know then that I would be buying one in the next few months. I love the Veloster's handling on the turns, and the great gas mileage, and the 6 on the floor. Everyone looks at it like its from space, and my teens are proud. I get at least 35mpg and I drive long distances to work. It's not zippy from the start, but it accelerates plenty to get up to speed entering the highway. It also turns only 3500rpms at 95, and I wont say what it can do, cause I'll get arrested.
Fun car!
Test drove several cars from Honda, Scion and Toyota. BORING! Reporters please Stop comparing to a CRX. May I remond you how much you all complained about the styling among other things? The Veloster does many things well and yes it is a quirky car to drive. So what do you get? You get a car that is sporty, different, great gas mileage, huge cargo area, great foot room, awesome features and a blast to drive! It feels much faster than the numbers suggest (though off line is not great) but this is why it turns over those great gas numbers. This car is no Acura, BMW or mini and should not be compared at this price point. I love mine and FYI my other car is a BMW!
