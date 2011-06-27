  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Tucson
  4. 2021 Hyundai Tucson
  5. Consumer Reviews

2021 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

More about the 2021 Tucson
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale
MSRP Starting at
$23,700
Save as much as $1,310
Select your model:

Great SUV

Derek, 08/25/2020
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned Hyundai Kia Products products for years. This is my first SUV with the brand. I love it I think the ride is very composed and smooth. The Infinity sound system is really clear and bumps the bass. I am eager awaiting the release of the Santa Cruze and hope it performs as well as the Tuscon.

Report Abuse
Ad
15 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai TUCSON
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
Write a review
See all Tucsons for sale

Related 2021 Hyundai Tucson info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars