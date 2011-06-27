2021 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

Derek , 08/25/2020 Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I have owned Hyundai Kia Products products for years. This is my first SUV with the brand. I love it I think the ride is very composed and smooth. The Infinity sound system is really clear and bumps the bass. I am eager awaiting the release of the Santa Cruze and hope it performs as well as the Tuscon.