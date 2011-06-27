2020 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

My 2nd Tucson Ms Joyce of Ohio , 11/01/2019 Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 77 of 78 people found this review helpful I love it. The red is beautiful with tan/black interior. Nice pickup. You cant beat all the features which cost a lot more in other SUVs I looked at. Only complaint is the gas mileage but again I have the 2.4L engine so I can live with it. I wish they had put a rear bumper sill guard on the back to guard against scratches but they dont cost that much. Other than that the car has so many features. Auto wipers, auto cruise, auto headlights, lane assist, front collision, etc. Car practically drives itself. Very comfortable seating and spacious backseat. I love this vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic suv! Brett , 09/26/2019 Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 56 of 57 people found this review helpful 2020 ultimate in white, stunning looking suv with almost every feature known to mankind! Its quiet, smooth and comfortable, it handles nice and has easy to use features and options. The only thing it needs is memory seats and a passenger lumbar adjustment. No issues so far, we even went off roading in it and it did very well. It seems to go well enough in sport mode or if you just give it a lot of gas. We looked at everything out there and liked the Tucson the most by far. The rav4 looks nice but its really LOUD and cuts out then you step on it to pull out in traffic. The crv was very nice but the battery goes dead and it has gas build up in the oil I hear, Honda quality seems to be dropping, we had a number of issues with the crv we just sold, door locks, ac compressor, suspension parts, heater core leak, etc,,, Some cars had things very hard to figure out, loads of buttons all over, the Tucson is easy to use. About 4000 miles so far and love the Tucson. After 6 months, loving the Tucson even more, zero troubles, even went off roading in it a few times, great vehicle! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Value over prestige William D , 01/02/2020 Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful I opted to buy the 2020 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate after shopping from Thanksgiving to a little before Christmas. Been driving it for a few weeks now, and am fully satisfied with this crossover SUV. It is tremendous value and competes favorably in its class. I had wanted the Limited trim line, but none were available in Cream White Pearl, which is a gorgeous, sparkly white paint. And for the first few weeks of my shopping, even the Ultimate trim wasn’t available in white, but right when I was in a Kia dealership and about to buy a Sportage, a local Hyundai dealer found the Tucson in white in the Ultimate trim. I definitely prefer the Tucson over the Sportage, so I left the Kia dealership and happily bought the Hyundai Tucson instead. There is so much to like about this vehicle; I have no buyers remorse at all! The leather only comes in tan (in the white exterior colors), and although I had wanted black leather, it took no time at all to like the tan leather. The Ultimate trim has ventilated seats which I think I’ll enjoy come the summer months. The panoramic roof is so cool! Today I drove around under blue skies and 72 degree weather and the experience was just wonderful. The adaptive cruise control is nice, and it’s got several settings to adjust how sensitive it is. All the other safety features are a joy to have; I’ve wanted blind spot detection ever since my son bought his car with that feature included. Many other safety features too, like the birds-eye camera view that gives the driver a 360 degree view around the vehicle. I like this view better than the normal backup camera view (which is also available). The vehicle ride is very smooth, the cabin is quiet, and the infotainment system is very easy to figure out. Although it has Apple Play, it’s even easier to use the built-in navigation system. (Note that these features are mostly only on the Ultimate trim). Acceleration is acceptable with the 2.4 liter engine; when I test drove other Tucson trims with the 2.0 liter engine, it was very sluggish so I wouldn’t recommend going with the 2.0 engine if you can afford the larger engine (the 2.0 liter engine is only available on the lower trim lines). The reviews I read said the Tucson’s cargo space is less than other competitor offerings, but it’s perfectly sufficient for my needs. I went biking today and it was easy to load my bike into the back of the Tucson with the back seats folded down. The Ultimate trim has many more features besides. It’s like driving a prestige vehicle with all sorts of bells and whistles, but for thousands of dollars less. I personally don’t seek out affinity brands and prefer to save all that money for other things. Hyundai is a solid, quality, value-oriented brand. If you need to impress people with the car you drive, driving a Hyundai won’t do that. If you want a good-looking, reliable brand that has a ton of safety and convenience features, then the Hyundai Tucson Ultimate is a great, great choice. If this new Tucson holds up as well as my 2016 Hyundai Elantra (which I’m selling to my daughter), then I will be very, very pleased! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little Crossover! Brewmeister56 , 02/10/2020 Value 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Have had our Tucson for just over 3 weeks now, and have to say it has been flawless in operations. All works perfectly with no squeaks, rattles, or anything short of perfection. Very comfortable seats, and the 'Value' option is a remarkable 'value' too! Very happy with our purchase, extremely happy with ( and was a big component of our decision-making) the Hyundai Warranties that went above and beyond other manufacturers that cost additional monies. Have never purchased from Hyundai, and so far no regrets (and the way things are going none anticipated). BTW, their 'Blue Link' app service and capabilities are amazing and work perfectly, allowing remote starting, location, points of interest navigating, service requests, and air conditioning/fan adjustments (great for windshield defogging when paired with remote-start) to name a few. We like this App much better than Honda (whose expertise we thought was 'king of this technical hill')! Would not only purchase again, but recommend to anyone looking for a compact Crossover SUV that does not feel "compact " inside. It also has a 'buttery' feel to the transmission, and a soft yet compliant ride that we noticed instantly. 'True Car' pricing was our total friend regarding best price to pay ( Edmonds was a good guide though!) and was the deciding factor regarding the Tucson we bought. Hold firm on saying 'NO' when in the dealership to one or more 'Dealer Add-on's' too. Lastly, handle everything via email 'string' and get your "OUT THE DOOR" pricing before you show up. Then, 'Test Drive and Finalize!' Good Luck! Update Aug 11, 2020: Our Tucson is still defect/problem free, as expected. Oil/filter change & Tire rotation (no balancing needed) in June @ 6k miles, and still feel that we purchased the best out of the competing vehicles we were looking at. Still recommend highly, not only as a Value purchase but as a long term reliable vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse