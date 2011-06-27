Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Tucson SUV
GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,883*
Total Cash Price
$12,864
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,794*
Total Cash Price
$17,278
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,927*
Total Cash Price
$17,783
GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,317*
Total Cash Price
$12,612
SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,077*
Total Cash Price
$17,405
SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$29,450*
Total Cash Price
$13,116
Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,060*
Total Cash Price
$18,287
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$28,317*
Total Cash Price
$12,612
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$713
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$3,676
|Maintenance
|$931
|$709
|$591
|$1,672
|$1,737
|$5,640
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$718
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$885
|Financing
|$692
|$557
|$412
|$257
|$93
|$2,010
|Depreciation
|$3,407
|$1,260
|$1,109
|$982
|$881
|$7,639
|Fuel
|$1,297
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,461
|$6,888
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,040
|$4,985
|$4,712
|$5,683
|$5,463
|$28,883
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,937
|Maintenance
|$1,251
|$952
|$793
|$2,245
|$2,333
|$7,575
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$964
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,189
|Financing
|$929
|$748
|$553
|$345
|$125
|$2,700
|Depreciation
|$4,576
|$1,692
|$1,489
|$1,319
|$1,184
|$10,260
|Fuel
|$1,743
|$1,795
|$1,848
|$1,904
|$1,962
|$9,252
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,798
|$6,695
|$6,329
|$7,634
|$7,338
|$38,794
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$5,082
|Maintenance
|$1,287
|$980
|$816
|$2,311
|$2,401
|$7,796
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$993
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,224
|Financing
|$956
|$770
|$570
|$355
|$128
|$2,779
|Depreciation
|$4,709
|$1,741
|$1,533
|$1,358
|$1,218
|$10,559
|Fuel
|$1,794
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$9,522
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,114
|$6,891
|$6,514
|$7,857
|$7,552
|$39,927
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV GLS 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$679
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$3,604
|Maintenance
|$913
|$695
|$579
|$1,639
|$1,703
|$5,529
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$868
|Financing
|$678
|$546
|$404
|$252
|$91
|$1,971
|Depreciation
|$3,340
|$1,235
|$1,087
|$963
|$864
|$7,489
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,882
|$4,887
|$4,620
|$5,572
|$5,356
|$28,317
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV SE PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,054
|$4,974
|Maintenance
|$1,260
|$959
|$799
|$2,262
|$2,350
|$7,630
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$972
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,198
|Financing
|$936
|$753
|$558
|$348
|$126
|$2,720
|Depreciation
|$4,609
|$1,704
|$1,500
|$1,329
|$1,192
|$10,335
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,877
|$6,744
|$6,376
|$7,689
|$7,391
|$39,077
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$706
|$727
|$749
|$772
|$795
|$3,748
|Maintenance
|$950
|$723
|$602
|$1,705
|$1,771
|$5,750
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$732
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$903
|Financing
|$705
|$568
|$420
|$262
|$95
|$2,050
|Depreciation
|$3,474
|$1,284
|$1,130
|$1,002
|$899
|$7,789
|Fuel
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$1,446
|$1,489
|$7,023
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,197
|$5,082
|$4,805
|$5,795
|$5,570
|$29,450
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV Limited PZEV 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$985
|$1,014
|$1,044
|$1,076
|$1,108
|$5,226
|Maintenance
|$1,324
|$1,008
|$840
|$2,377
|$2,469
|$8,017
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,021
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,259
|Financing
|$983
|$792
|$586
|$365
|$132
|$2,858
|Depreciation
|$4,843
|$1,791
|$1,576
|$1,396
|$1,253
|$10,859
|Fuel
|$1,844
|$1,900
|$1,956
|$2,016
|$2,076
|$9,792
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,429
|$7,086
|$6,699
|$8,079
|$7,766
|$41,060
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Tucson SUV SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$679
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$3,604
|Maintenance
|$913
|$695
|$579
|$1,639
|$1,703
|$5,529
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$704
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$868
|Financing
|$678
|$546
|$404
|$252
|$91
|$1,971
|Depreciation
|$3,340
|$1,235
|$1,087
|$963
|$864
|$7,489
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,349
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,753
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,882
|$4,887
|$4,620
|$5,572
|$5,356
|$28,317
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Tucson
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Hyundai Tucson in Virginia is:not available
