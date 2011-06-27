Used 2014 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews

Traveling in a Tucson melanie , 02/05/2014 GLS 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 48 of 48 people found this review helpful I purchased this car last November. I researched a lot of SUV's before deciding on this one. I am also a previous Hyundai owner. This SUV rides very smooth and is comfortable for long road trips. The interior looks sharp as well as the outside. The two things that it is missing is a latch for the trunk on the inside (it's opened only from the outside) and there are not any lights in the mirrors in the sun visors. I find that to be odd. Every vehicle should have it. The gas is not as good as they report it to be. I have never reached the 29 mpg. The best highway miles I have received was 25.8. The best city miles I have received is 24.6. Overall, it still has better gas mileage than most..... Now 2 yrs later. The quality of the material on the seats are terrible. By looking at my seats, you would think I have small children. They are stained up terribly as if something spilled on all the seats. For the record, I haven't had many people in the back seat. I hope before I trade it in, they come clean. The material is very poor in quality. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Hyundai owner for life Nikki , 07/24/2015 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car has converted me solely to Hyundai. It's amazing, great gas mileage, I average 28mpg combined. I can't imagine the reviewers saying that it doesn't have get up and go, it does, I fly onto the highway. The car has every feature and then some, great handling. I have fit a wingback chair and a recliner in the back, at the same time, with the seats down- no problem. Excellent car!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Bought a Walking Dead but took off all the Badging DF , 10/13/2018 Walking Dead Edition 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love this car. I bought the Walking Dead version as the dealer had it on their lot and of course, only the owner can take off badging... so I bought it for far less than the normal price. They never would have sold it with the badging in my market area. I get great gas mileage out of this car. I have exceeded their estimates many times, particularly when I am doing highway driving on a long trip. I can get well over 35 per gallon with consistent highway driving. Car is super comfortable. What I don't understand is why they don't hold their value well. My car is in perfect condition yet, the value seems to be considerably less than I would have thought. I am now updating this review in 2020 and I will highly recommend this vehicle. To this day, the car is still looking and acting like brand new. I look forward to keeping this car for many years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

DIY car of the year!!! Joanne Chiarantona , 02/28/2017 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Comfort drive for the active DIY enthusiasts. Gave me all the room I needed to bring home my newest projects from paint, plants and large furniture pieces and the gas mileage I needed to get to work. I added the cross bars on the roof racks just in case something didn't fit in the back. You have got to have this. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value