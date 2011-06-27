Used 2011 Hyundai Tucson SUV Consumer Reviews
Wonderful vehicle
I have had my 2011 Tuscon Limited for one month. I went for the totally loaded vehicle with 18" wheels. After test driving several other small SUVs, I tried out the Tuscon and fell in love immediately. The leather seats are very comfortable, and I really like the bluetooth and navi. The storage capacity is just right for me. As for the mileage, I am getting around 26-28 mpg combined. I am quite happy about this. It seems with each tank of gas I am getting a little better mpg. If I reset the mpg trip when driving on the highway, it says Im getting 33-35 mpg. If that is true, it would be great. Bottom line is, I love my Tucson more and more each day.
buyer beware
I'm not sure if mine is the exception, but my Tuscon every once in a while has an electrical malfunction where the key gets stuck in the ignition, the blinkers fail to work, the locks won't work, and the lights won't turn off. Hyundai nor the dealership cannot figure out why this occurs. I was really looking forward to having a reliable vehicle with awd, good gas mileage, at a good value. This was my first Hyundai, and will definitely be my last. I noticed an article in inside line, where the testing manager had the same issue with the 2011 Sonata being reviewed. I wonder if this may be a Hyundai issue and not an isolated problem with just my vehicle. I definitely wouldn't recommend buying.
Tucson GLS Best Car we ever had
Iris blue with black tint is the sharpest looking vehicle. The exterior and interior design is brilliant. The Tucson drives extreemly well and the handling is better than the corolla we previously had. Love the AWD that only kicks in when needed (or when you press the button to engage it full time). The bluetooth works very well and was easy to pair two phones in a minute. The dealer was willing to deal and we ended up getting two extra years of warrenty thrown in (to bring it to 7 full years). We also got a price reduction equal to the undercoating and paint protection. Plus it came with a 1200 litre gas card. The real bonus is the 0% financing for 72 months!
Best car I have ever bought
This car was exactly what I was looking for. It is great on gas, I am averaging 28 to 35 miles to the gallon (you have to buy medium grade and from a good gas station...yes the quality of the fuel does make a tremendous difference on gas averaging). It has just enough space. Not too big or to small. It has good pick up. It is super safe...with 8 air bags. GET THE GLS OR LIMITED and definitely get the NAVI. It is totally worth it. Talkiing on the phone hands free is totally worth it plus the navigation is awesome. It is so easy to use. I love this car. My only regret is not getting the limited. DO NOT get the GL. Spend a few extra bucks and really enjoy the ride!!!!
super safe
We bought this car in Sept. Wife drives it 50 miles round trip to work and back. Last weekend she spun out on ice, went into a field and hit a telephone pole. Her only injury was to her hand from the air bag. No one could believe she wasn't seriously hurt. The cop and insurance adjuster said she was lucky she was driving that vechicle. It probably saved her. The car is probably going to be totaled out. If so we are definately going to get another one.
