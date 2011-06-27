Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews
Lady Driver loves Tucson
Just a great car. At 80K miles now, with no problems whatsoever (even in scorching Arizona). Averages 22-25MPG, which I think is good compared to other 2009 SUVs. A comfortable vehicle, even on long road trips. Fun to drive, quiet, lots of interior cup holders, and the last year of this beautiful model. A perfectly not-too-big SUV that still elevates the driver. Comparable to the old (wonderful) Isuzu Rodeo.
not enough power
I love the look of it. my main complaint is lack of power. Even though it is a 4 cyl I expected a little more power. hard to make hills and inclines if you don't get a good head start. I don;t know if the streets around here are real bad because you can feel all the bumps & uneven surfaces.
Love my stick shift Tucson!
Wasn't planning to purchase this but the stick shift sold us. I love the driving experience and Hyundai's attention to detail. Warranty a big plus. I've never driven an SUV so it's been a learning experience, but I love this car. It's pretty quiet and handles very well.
Great Car
Car feels solid. Turns on a dime. No noise. When you step on the gas it goes. Radio and disc player good. When it rains keep windows up or you will get wet. Friends are impressed with the smooth ride. Not a huge SUV but just enough. Back hatch door a bit heavy to close but I guess they all are. Bought it with no frills and am happy with it. I would buy another one.
Never again
Gas mileage is terrible considering similar SUVs with larger engines get the same or better. SUV that drives like an SUV... not a problem for me, but not a good vehicle to learn in. Would never buy another.
Sponsored cars related to the Tucson
Related Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used FIAT 500
- Used Certified Pre Owned Toyota
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2008
- Used BMW 6 Series
- Used Lexus SC 430
- Used Toyota RAV4 2006
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2021 Nissan Frontier News
- 2019 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline News
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- Lexus LX 570 2019
- 2020 BMW X5
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
- 2021 BMW i4 News
- 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster