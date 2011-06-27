Used 2009 Hyundai Tucson Consumer Reviews

Lady Driver loves Tucson ladydriverca1 , 05/12/2015 Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just a great car. At 80K miles now, with no problems whatsoever (even in scorching Arizona). Averages 22-25MPG, which I think is good compared to other 2009 SUVs. A comfortable vehicle, even on long road trips. Fun to drive, quiet, lots of interior cup holders, and the last year of this beautiful model. A perfectly not-too-big SUV that still elevates the driver. Comparable to the old (wonderful) Isuzu Rodeo. Report Abuse

not enough power cindy , 08/25/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love the look of it. my main complaint is lack of power. Even though it is a 4 cyl I expected a little more power. hard to make hills and inclines if you don't get a good head start. I don;t know if the streets around here are real bad because you can feel all the bumps & uneven surfaces.

Love my stick shift Tucson! former Saturn owner , 09/03/2010 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Wasn't planning to purchase this but the stick shift sold us. I love the driving experience and Hyundai's attention to detail. Warranty a big plus. I've never driven an SUV so it's been a learning experience, but I love this car. It's pretty quiet and handles very well.

Great Car Owner , 07/25/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Car feels solid. Turns on a dime. No noise. When you step on the gas it goes. Radio and disc player good. When it rains keep windows up or you will get wet. Friends are impressed with the smooth ride. Not a huge SUV but just enough. Back hatch door a bit heavy to close but I guess they all are. Bought it with no frills and am happy with it. I would buy another one.