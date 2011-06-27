Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews

2006 Tiburon = Best Tiburon of 'em all Uifz , 12/14/2008 12 of 13 people found this review helpful So you're thinking about making a car purchase, however you want something different out there. You're tired of all those 4 door sedans, that all look the same, drive the same, and are BORING...well no fear...because I was in your shoes about a year ago. The 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is an awesome Sports car! The look is great (especially yellow), the ride is comfortable and it's got some juice to it too. It's a QUICK car, not a FAST car (there's a difference). The car simply stands out because of it's engaging and creative look. So far in my one year of having it, zero problems with 20,000 miles of driving since I got it! Did I mention, it's inexpensive? Report Abuse

Take the spring out! matman142 , 07/02/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Ok so i have an 06 Tiburon SE V6 and it came with the 6 speed manual and as you have probably read these tiburons have terrible clutch problems. Take that pesky spring out and this car is a dream to own. Great handling and decent performance plus i bought it used and it still has 1 year left on the powertrain warranty and 6 years left on roadside assistance! Overall a very good car for the money

Excellent value ccrater4 , 11/21/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I bought my Tiburon GT for $8000 about a year ago. I've loved it since day one. It is over all an awesome car to drive. Although, it is not the fastest car. If you are looking for something to race it may not be for you. Its lack of power isn't justified by its fuel economy. I would expect better than 18 city from a 2.7L V6. Over all I would recommend this car to anyone. It is a great deal and is very fun to drive.

Love at First Sight Nathan , 03/18/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2006 Tiburon SE almost 2 months ago. It is a dream car. I recommend to buy the higher model, the SE. It is well worth the meager $22,000. I first test drove a silver one. And then went to another dealership and found an orange one that I fell in love with. Even though the numbers don't sound like much 2.7 L with 172 hp and $22,000. It's lightning fast.