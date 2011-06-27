Used 2006 Hyundai Tiburon Hatchback Consumer Reviews
2006 Tiburon = Best Tiburon of 'em all
So you're thinking about making a car purchase, however you want something different out there. You're tired of all those 4 door sedans, that all look the same, drive the same, and are BORING...well no fear...because I was in your shoes about a year ago. The 2006 Hyundai Tiburon is an awesome Sports car! The look is great (especially yellow), the ride is comfortable and it's got some juice to it too. It's a QUICK car, not a FAST car (there's a difference). The car simply stands out because of it's engaging and creative look. So far in my one year of having it, zero problems with 20,000 miles of driving since I got it! Did I mention, it's inexpensive?
Take the spring out!
Ok so i have an 06 Tiburon SE V6 and it came with the 6 speed manual and as you have probably read these tiburons have terrible clutch problems. Take that pesky spring out and this car is a dream to own. Great handling and decent performance plus i bought it used and it still has 1 year left on the powertrain warranty and 6 years left on roadside assistance! Overall a very good car for the money
Excellent value
I bought my Tiburon GT for $8000 about a year ago. I've loved it since day one. It is over all an awesome car to drive. Although, it is not the fastest car. If you are looking for something to race it may not be for you. Its lack of power isn't justified by its fuel economy. I would expect better than 18 city from a 2.7L V6. Over all I would recommend this car to anyone. It is a great deal and is very fun to drive.
Love at First Sight
I purchased my 2006 Tiburon SE almost 2 months ago. It is a dream car. I recommend to buy the higher model, the SE. It is well worth the meager $22,000. I first test drove a silver one. And then went to another dealership and found an orange one that I fell in love with. Even though the numbers don't sound like much 2.7 L with 172 hp and $22,000. It's lightning fast.
2006 model purchased in 2008!
I purchased my 2006 Tiburon in 2008 at 30,000 miles! As an 18 year old this was a dream. For the price I financed, the vehicle depreciated in value rather quickly. I was "upside down" after only 2 years, the amount I owed was more than the car was worth. That's the thing about Hyundai though! HOWEVER, I drove the heck out of this car daily, I needed new brakes and new battery in 2011 at around 130,000 miles. (This is amazing for the amount of mileage and wear I put on this vehicle) In July 2014 at 154,000 miles, the car began overheating daily and therefore we replaced the radiator. I drove it fine until December 2014 when it randomly overheated one winter day and the following morning would not start. At 160,000 miles the car required a totally new engine. The cost of the engine replacement was more than the car was valued at the time but I sucked it up and replaced it anyway. I vowed to keep up with the oil changes on schedule!! After the new engine, we lived happily ever after until I purchased a 2011 BMW Mini Cooper in May of 2015 (huge difference, I know, but remember I was only 18 when I chose the Tiburon and now I am 25) I'm now experiencing major problems with the Mini and I'm about to re-tag and insure the faithful loyal old Tiburon again because she has always been there for me! The other quirk to the Tib that I must mention as have others, the thing EATS tires!!!!! I can't even count how many times I have had to buy tires for the car! It's no joke!
