2019 Hyundai Sonata Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sonata Sedan
Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$33,882*
Total Cash Price
$22,894
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,509*
Total Cash Price
$30,750
Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,837*
Total Cash Price
$31,647
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,218*
Total Cash Price
$22,445
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,841*
Total Cash Price
$30,974
Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,547*
Total Cash Price
$23,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonata Sedan Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$793
|$820
|$850
|$879
|$4,108
|Maintenance
|$333
|$539
|$424
|$971
|$1,969
|$4,235
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$962
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,129
|Financing
|$1,231
|$990
|$732
|$459
|$166
|$3,579
|Depreciation
|$7,802
|$1,566
|$1,483
|$1,739
|$1,646
|$14,236
|Fuel
|$1,118
|$1,152
|$1,186
|$1,222
|$1,259
|$5,936
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,211
|$5,081
|$4,688
|$5,283
|$6,620
|$33,882
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonata Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$1,141
|$1,181
|$5,517
|Maintenance
|$447
|$723
|$570
|$1,304
|$2,644
|$5,688
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,292
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,654
|$1,330
|$984
|$617
|$223
|$4,807
|Depreciation
|$10,479
|$2,103
|$1,992
|$2,336
|$2,211
|$19,121
|Fuel
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$1,641
|$1,691
|$7,973
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,402
|$6,824
|$6,297
|$7,095
|$8,891
|$45,509
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonata Sedan Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,096
|$1,134
|$1,175
|$1,215
|$5,678
|Maintenance
|$460
|$744
|$587
|$1,342
|$2,721
|$5,854
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,330
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,561
|Financing
|$1,702
|$1,369
|$1,012
|$635
|$230
|$4,948
|Depreciation
|$10,785
|$2,164
|$2,050
|$2,404
|$2,276
|$19,679
|Fuel
|$1,545
|$1,592
|$1,640
|$1,689
|$1,740
|$8,206
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,881
|$7,023
|$6,480
|$7,302
|$9,151
|$46,837
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonata Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$777
|$804
|$833
|$862
|$4,027
|Maintenance
|$326
|$528
|$416
|$952
|$1,930
|$4,152
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$943
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,107
|Financing
|$1,207
|$971
|$718
|$450
|$163
|$3,509
|Depreciation
|$7,649
|$1,535
|$1,454
|$1,705
|$1,614
|$13,957
|Fuel
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,234
|$5,820
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,972
|$4,981
|$4,596
|$5,179
|$6,490
|$33,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonata Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,150
|$1,190
|$5,557
|Maintenance
|$450
|$729
|$574
|$1,314
|$2,663
|$5,730
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,301
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,666
|$1,340
|$991
|$621
|$225
|$4,842
|Depreciation
|$10,556
|$2,118
|$2,007
|$2,353
|$2,227
|$19,261
|Fuel
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,605
|$1,653
|$1,703
|$8,032
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,521
|$6,874
|$6,342
|$7,147
|$8,956
|$45,841
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sonata Sedan Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$808
|$836
|$866
|$896
|$4,188
|Maintenance
|$339
|$549
|$433
|$990
|$2,007
|$4,318
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$981
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,151
|Financing
|$1,255
|$1,010
|$747
|$468
|$170
|$3,649
|Depreciation
|$7,955
|$1,596
|$1,512
|$1,773
|$1,679
|$14,515
|Fuel
|$1,140
|$1,174
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$6,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,451
|$5,180
|$4,780
|$5,386
|$6,750
|$34,547
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Hyundai Sonata in Virginia is:not available
