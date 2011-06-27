  1. Home
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Sonata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg19/29 mpg19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/513.3 mi.336.3/513.3 mi.336.3/513.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.17.7 gal.17.7 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Torque229 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm229 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm229 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower249 hp @ 6000 rpm249 hp @ 6000 rpm249 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.35.8 ft.35.8 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesno
auto delay off headlampsyesyesno
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
80 watts stereo outputyesnoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnoyes
Infinity premium brand speakersnoyesno
360 watts stereo outputnoyesno
1 subwoofer(s)noyesno
7 total speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnoyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesno
front door pocketsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Climate controlnoyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
simulated wood trim on dashnoyesno
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesno
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesno
external temperature displaynoyesno
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Front head room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.43.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
leather/clothyesnono
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesno
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
premium clothnonoyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Rear head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.4 in.37.4 in.37.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.56.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Front track62.0 in.62.0 in.62.0 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.3494 lbs.3494 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd..32 cd..32 cd.
Length188.9 in.188.9 in.188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height58.0 in.58.0 in.58.0 in.
EPA interior volume121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.121.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.4 in.107.4 in.107.4 in.
Width72.1 in.72.1 in.72.1 in.
Rear track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Exterior Colors
  • Willow Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Ebony Black
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Willow Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
  • Cocoa Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Camel Pearl
  • Slate Blue
  • Medium Silver Blue
  • Willow Gray
  • Powder White Pearl
  • Bright Silver
  • Natural Khaki
  • Ebony Black
  • Cocoa Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Red
  • Camel Pearl
  • Slate Blue
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa, leather/cloth
  • Cocoa, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Cocoa, leather/cloth
  • Cocoa, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Camel, leather/cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather
  • Camel, premium cloth
  • Camel, leather/cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather/cloth
  • Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
P215/55R V tiresyesyesno
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresnoyesyes
full wheel coversnonoyes
steel wheelsnonoyes
P215/60R V tiresnonoyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,050
Starting MSRP
$26,550
Starting MSRP
$22,450
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.


