Used 2004 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

The best car if you take Care of it kaylabandy , 10/06/2014 34 of 34 people found this review helpful My hyundai belonged to my dad before he gave it to me. He bought it new and it has never had any major issues. Just did regular maintenance. The only thing I don't like is the headlights don't seem To be very bright! But other than that I love the car and it's always been really reliable. Just watch out for the timing belt, because of the interference engine. Don't replace it late. Other than that the car is amazing and has never failed me. Already has 190000 miles on it and runs beautifully.

My 2004 sonataa Leanna norris , 12/24/2015 V6 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) 42 of 43 people found this review helpful I bought my 2004 sonata used for only 4500! It now has 212,000 miles on it and runs awesome and has never left me stranded. The only thing ive had to do to it is a tune up, oil changes, changing of head lights and tail lights. I had to buy new tires after 2 years and a starter for it but thats it. It may sound like a lot but it was just regular maintenance that it needed. Never had any other problem with it. It just started making a creaking noise and i think its my cv axles that need replaced but i wouldnt trade this car for a new one because the space in the car is amazing i think and the new cars have to much technology in them and are compact cars that look big and bulky. Ill keep my 2004 hyundai sonata till it wont drive anymore! Hope this helps. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Best Car I've Ever Owned collette93 , 05/19/2013 19 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought my Sonata with 17,000 miles on it. It now has 204,000 miles and it's still going strong. It has never once left me stranded, and I've only had to do the usual car maintenance: brakes, tires, tune up, etc. I have been meticulous about oil changes every 3,000 miles. The interior is still in great shape, and it continues to be a comfortable ride, still. Truly the best car I've ever owned. My only complaint is that it's not the greatest in terms of gas mileage.

Reliable Driver superlative28 , 05/02/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Got this vehicle from my mother 4 years ago. Has been very reliable with no major repairs required to this point. Comfort of seats is fair and interior design on base model is bland but it gets the job done.