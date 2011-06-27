Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car pscarguy57 , 11/24/2011 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I have really enjoyed owning my Sonata GLS. The few problems with the car Hyundai covered the costs of repair under their 5 yrs/60,000 mile warranty. And they extended that warranty by 2 yrs/24000 miles because of the horse power class action. The car is quiet, rides smoothly and is a good size, not to big, but carries four adults in comfort. I added after market leather interior, and wood trim for the dash, door/arm rest. And Chrome TSW 16 inch wheels, looks great with the bright silver paint. I have 76000 miles on my car. I am the second owner of this vehicle, I bought the car with 9,000 miles on the odo. Still after nine years of ownership I still really love driving my Sonata. Report Abuse

Very Dependable Vehicle dependable vehicle , 05/28/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle for approximately 9 years and it has been a good value for the money. I've never had any problems with it and will definitely buy another one when the time comes. The only drawback that I can think of is the manual shift, 4 cylinder doesn't have much power. Other than that, I love the car.

Waste of Money!!! Amanda , 12/25/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my brother less than a year age, it doesn't even have 80,000 miles on it yet and the sub-frame has rotted out and has become undrivable. I don't understand how a car company can get away with using material that can get rotted out so quickly and pose a hazard to the people's safety like that. I have had older cars that did not have these problems. On top of that I am having transmissions problems with it as well and my power window motor is fried. If I knew then what I know now I would have not bought the piece of junk. Hyundai should be ashamed and I am glad that I did not get in an accident with my children in the car due to this problem.

That darn ABS/TCS light! Barry , 08/29/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful ABS/TCS lamp comes on in damp wheather (when you really need the TCS). Dealership can't figure it out. Trans has blow in & out speed sensors (seperately) and neither was covered under warrenty ($200 a pop!). Trans blew internal solenoid. Dealer repaired under warrenty minus $$ for trani flush. "Intelligent" transmission is actually pretty dumb. Shifting is usually sluggish and its gear choice bogs the engine down too much. Front grill design...is pretty absent. ...Looks like that guy didn't show up for work that day.