Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
I have really enjoyed owning my Sonata GLS. The few problems with the car Hyundai covered the costs of repair under their 5 yrs/60,000 mile warranty. And they extended that warranty by 2 yrs/24000 miles because of the horse power class action. The car is quiet, rides smoothly and is a good size, not to big, but carries four adults in comfort. I added after market leather interior, and wood trim for the dash, door/arm rest. And Chrome TSW 16 inch wheels, looks great with the bright silver paint. I have 76000 miles on my car. I am the second owner of this vehicle, I bought the car with 9,000 miles on the odo. Still after nine years of ownership I still really love driving my Sonata.
Very Dependable Vehicle
I've had this vehicle for approximately 9 years and it has been a good value for the money. I've never had any problems with it and will definitely buy another one when the time comes. The only drawback that I can think of is the manual shift, 4 cylinder doesn't have much power. Other than that, I love the car.
Waste of Money!!!
I bought this car from my brother less than a year age, it doesn't even have 80,000 miles on it yet and the sub-frame has rotted out and has become undrivable. I don't understand how a car company can get away with using material that can get rotted out so quickly and pose a hazard to the people's safety like that. I have had older cars that did not have these problems. On top of that I am having transmissions problems with it as well and my power window motor is fried. If I knew then what I know now I would have not bought the piece of junk. Hyundai should be ashamed and I am glad that I did not get in an accident with my children in the car due to this problem.
That darn ABS/TCS light!
ABS/TCS lamp comes on in damp wheather (when you really need the TCS). Dealership can't figure it out. Trans has blow in & out speed sensors (seperately) and neither was covered under warrenty ($200 a pop!). Trans blew internal solenoid. Dealer repaired under warrenty minus $$ for trani flush. "Intelligent" transmission is actually pretty dumb. Shifting is usually sluggish and its gear choice bogs the engine down too much. Front grill design...is pretty absent. ...Looks like that guy didn't show up for work that day.
I Don't Like My Sonata
I will be taking my Sonata back to the dealer for the 4th time (only 17,000 miles as of 4/2/02) to have them see if they can fix the squealing/sqeaking noise they make every time I step on the brake. I'm tired of hearing from the service department that this noise "is the nature of the Sonata" I've already written and e-mailed Hyundai Motors Corp.
Sponsored cars related to the Sonata
Related Used 2000 Hyundai Sonata Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner