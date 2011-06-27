Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Sonata Hybrid Sedan
Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,193*
Total Cash Price
$18,565
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,542*
Total Cash Price
$18,201
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,583*
Total Cash Price
$24,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$843
|$868
|$894
|$921
|$949
|$4,474
|Maintenance
|$1,613
|$1,098
|$745
|$560
|$2,194
|$6,209
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,014
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,181
|Financing
|$999
|$803
|$595
|$371
|$135
|$2,902
|Depreciation
|$4,679
|$2,151
|$1,892
|$1,678
|$1,506
|$11,905
|Fuel
|$792
|$815
|$839
|$865
|$890
|$4,201
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,543
|$6,083
|$5,383
|$4,900
|$6,284
|$33,193
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Sonata Hybrid Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$826
|$851
|$876
|$903
|$930
|$4,386
|Maintenance
|$1,581
|$1,076
|$730
|$549
|$2,151
|$6,087
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$994
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,158
|Financing
|$979
|$787
|$583
|$364
|$132
|$2,845
|Depreciation
|$4,587
|$2,109
|$1,855
|$1,645
|$1,476
|$11,672
|Fuel
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$873
|$4,119
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,336
|$5,964
|$5,277
|$4,804
|$6,161
|$32,542
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Sonata Hybrid Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,132
|$1,166
|$1,200
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$6,009
|Maintenance
|$2,166
|$1,474
|$1,000
|$752
|$2,947
|$8,339
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,362
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,586
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,078
|$799
|$499
|$181
|$3,898
|Depreciation
|$6,284
|$2,889
|$2,541
|$2,254
|$2,022
|$15,991
|Fuel
|$1,063
|$1,095
|$1,128
|$1,162
|$1,196
|$5,643
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,160
|$8,171
|$7,229
|$6,581
|$8,441
|$44,583
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 Sonata Hybrid
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in Virginia is:not available
Legal
