Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Sedan Consumer Reviews

I Love this Hybrid golfing713 , 03/02/2014 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I test drove 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE. 2014 Honda Accord Hybrid, 2014 Toyota Prius Plug-In, and 2013 Honda Civic Hybrid. All of these hybrid cars share the same feature, CVT. Continuous Variable Transmission. I work for Nissan and most Nissan's have a CVT in the car which are consistently being replaced. Since there first or second year CVT's I passed on Honda/Toyota. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Limited has a smooth quiet ride. Has a lot of great features and gas mileage so far has been in the low to mid 30's. Fit and Finish, seat comfort, back-up camera. nav, bluetooth make this car a great choice. Don't listen to the bad reviews, I feel this car has a great value for the $$. After driving the car for 2 1/2 years on the lease. I still feel this car is a great value for the money. However, combined mileage is slightly better than my wife's 2012 Hyundai Sonata limited. I get low 40's combined and Hyundai seems to over estimate overall mpg. Also, the 2013 sonata hybrid has the battery in the trunk which limits trunk space. I realize Hyundai changed battery location to increase trunk capacity. Overall, if your looking for a great used car the 2013 Sonata hybrid has a lot of great features and value as compared to Honda or Toyota. However, hybrid battery technology is better with other mfg. I plan on looking at the Hyundai Ioniq when my lease is up because I will not buy a Prius and would like to get better mpg closer to 50 combined. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

2013 Sonata Hybrid burned up due to faulty engine Barbara , 07/02/2018 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful All Sonata's manufactured between 2011-2014 manufactured at the Alabama plant have faulty Theta II engines. The engines will thump, lose power then catch on fire. The regular Sonata's were recalled for engine repair only after a major class action lawsuit stating that Hyundai knew about the problem, was won. Hyundai, however, did not recall the Sonata Hybrid which uses the exact same Theta II engine also manufactured in Alabama. The hybrids fail at about 90,000 miles, which is on the higher end of the 50-90,000 mile Sonata engine failure, probably due to the hybrid battery assist on the engine. According to the Center for Automobile Safety, other Sonata Hybrids are experiencing engine failure at around 90,000 miles and burning up. Don't buy a used Sonata Hybrid if it was manufactured in Alabama (look inside the driver door jam for where it was manufactured) until Hyundai recalls the hybrids and fixes the engines. It's a death trap. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I love my hybrid! teke45 , 08/09/2013 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Purchased Limited 2.4L 4-cyl. Hybrid 6 speed automatic. The car is not slow or noticeably shifty when merging into traffic. The ride is smooth and braking is precise. If you drive like a teenager then this car may not be for you. I travel approx. 90m a day, mostly highway miles. Avg. miles 44.5 per gallon. I am saving serious money on gas! The seats are comfortable and the cabin (two tone camel/black) is roomy. The dashboard is pleasant to look at and the navigation system is easy to manage. I am so happy I did not dismiss this car based on the expert reviews. Find out for yourself and test drive this car, you won't be disappointed. Three year update: I am disappointed that I pay a higher insurance premium simply because of the lithium battery. 7 year update: Replaced the trunk battery, and replaced a hose that caused the car to overheat in year six. Since the car is garaged, it still looks good and rides good as well. I'm not complaining about the mileage. Next step will be a tune-up. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

NOT A BAD RIDE AT ALL samsmith76 , 08/13/2014 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Got about 4K mi on my 2013 Sonata Hybrid LTD (no sunroof). People have mentioned they don't like the brakes with this car but to me brakes are fine (I'm not a tailgater though!). They take a bit getting used to at first. People seem to forget that the brakes are specially designed to capture energy when you slow down and brake to help recharge the HEV battery. I quickly learned that you shouldn't mash the brakes. Nice and gentle, steady as she goes = $aving $ at the pump! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value