  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Scoupe
  4. Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

1994 Hyundai Scoupe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Hyundai Scoupe for Sale
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Used Scoupe for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Base and LS models receive new interior fabrics, wheel covers and revised trim molding. CFC-free refrigerant is added to the air conditioner.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Scoupe.

5(20%)
4(80%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1994 Hyundai
JennyT,05/23/2002
I am very please with my Hyundai. It has been a great reliable car and will probably buy another Hyundai this year.
My Princess Warrior
Carmen,10/21/2002
I am the original of my Hyundai scoupe and I can't say enough great things about this vehicle! This little car loves cross country drives. The material that the car was built with is my main concern. It is a bit plastic for my taste. A few months ago I was hit by an 18 wheeler truck, rammed into a light post and this Hyundai kept going! Of course she had a few dents and I had to drill the rear bumper back on, but in terms of damage - I only had to get the tires re-aligned.
Satisfied with my Scoupe
Phoebe,08/20/2003
I'm the second owner to my Scoupe. It had about 53,000 miles on her when I bought it 5 years ago. I change the oil every 3000 miles, and keep her tuned up. She has about 112000 on her now, and I've replaced things that you would normally replace on a vehicle with that many miles on it. I live in Maine, and for all the wear and tear I've given her, she's been an awesome little car. And for my next car, if I don't get a four wheel drive, I'm seriously considering buying another Hyundai vehicle (nothing prior to 1994, though).
Good
James Wilson,03/01/2007
It has no problem taking but,it has trouble stopping. It is otherwise a great car.
See all 5 reviews of the 1994 Hyundai Scoupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Hyundai Scoupe

Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe Overview

The Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe is offered in the following submodels: Scoupe Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, and Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Hyundai Scoupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Hyundai Scoupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe.

Can't find a used 1994 Hyundai Scoupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Scoupe for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,703.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Scoupe for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,219.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,348.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Hyundai Scoupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Scoupe lease specials

Related Used 1994 Hyundai Scoupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles