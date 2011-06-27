1994 Hyundai Scoupe Review
Pros & Cons
Other years
List Price Estimate
$703 - $1,635
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Base and LS models receive new interior fabrics, wheel covers and revised trim molding. CFC-free refrigerant is added to the air conditioner.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Hyundai Scoupe.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JennyT,05/23/2002
I am very please with my Hyundai. It has been a great reliable car and will probably buy another Hyundai this year.
Carmen,10/21/2002
I am the original of my Hyundai scoupe and I can't say enough great things about this vehicle! This little car loves cross country drives. The material that the car was built with is my main concern. It is a bit plastic for my taste. A few months ago I was hit by an 18 wheeler truck, rammed into a light post and this Hyundai kept going! Of course she had a few dents and I had to drill the rear bumper back on, but in terms of damage - I only had to get the tires re-aligned.
Phoebe,08/20/2003
I'm the second owner to my Scoupe. It had about 53,000 miles on her when I bought it 5 years ago. I change the oil every 3000 miles, and keep her tuned up. She has about 112000 on her now, and I've replaced things that you would normally replace on a vehicle with that many miles on it. I live in Maine, and for all the wear and tear I've given her, she's been an awesome little car. And for my next car, if I don't get a four wheel drive, I'm seriously considering buying another Hyundai vehicle (nothing prior to 1994, though).
James Wilson,03/01/2007
It has no problem taking but,it has trouble stopping. It is otherwise a great car.
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
