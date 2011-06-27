Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Consumer Reviews
My 2013 Santa Fe Sport, FWD w/leather
We have owned a new 2013 Santa Fe Sport for one month now. We have traveled from Chicago to Mackinac down thru Wisconsin and a week later from Chicago to Branson, Memphis, Nashville, Gatlinburg and back. Approx. 3000miles all together. On the low side we got 22.5 mpg to 28 mpg on the high side. This was done in moderately hilly terrain and a tight new engine. My wife loves it. The standard 4 cyl engine has good pep and 6 speed transmission works well. A VERY quiet ride for a SUV. Leather seats are comfortable with good adjustments. Handles and brakes with good feel. While the steering is on the light side with not a lot of feel, I personally wouldn't call it dangerous.
Bad to the Bone
Bought the 2.0T after an extensive search and reading reviews. Test drove the 2013 Equinox, Grand Cherokee, Highlander, RDX, Pathfinder, and Edge and Escape. All were good vehicles but the 2.0T was the most impressive - size, space, speed, gas mileage, amenities, looks and at a decent price. Out the box the 2.0T is an excellent redesign. I am getting about 24 mpg combined after about 700 miles but my goal is to get closer to or exceed the EPA estimated 27 mpg by playing more with the ECO setting. Took a road trip of about 500 miles last weekend and the 2.0T never struggled (no whining at all) when going up hills or passing vehicles going up hills at 75 -80 mph I was thoroughly impressed.
engine knock and random codes
Bought 2013 in January 2014. One week later heard knocking in the engine, took it to dealer was told that the GDI engines make this noise, normal. 2 weeks later took it back as knocking is not normal and there has been numerous reported engine failures with same noise, vehicle throws random emission codes which there is a tsb for but not all dealers know this so I have to put up with a defective SF. I loved it at first but that ended within 3 weeks. I think the 6 cylinders are more reliable than the 4's. Traded in for SF XL limited, has the 6 cylinder. Update Feb 2017; the SF xl limited has performed excellent.
Fun car, great turbo power, lots of features.
This isn't a review about mechanical issues since it's too new to tell. I've had my new Santa Fe 2.0T (FWD, base package, no frills) for a couple of weeks now. I love it. It is a comfortable, quiet, fun car to drive. The 270+ hp turbo engine has no problem pushing up the steep inclines of the Texas hill country. It doesn't even blink. You'll take a bit of a hit on gas mileage over the non-turbo model, but it's worth it. The non-turbos are just sluggish. The interior is very comfortable, has great looking trim, and the standard options on the base package are impressive. Heat seaters, power everything, bluetooth, all of the things you want.
A LOT OF BANG FOR THE BUCK
I bought a fully loaded Santa Fe Sport a few months ago and I am very pleased with my purchase.Not only does this vehicle have a very comfortable and quiet ride but it is also a lot of fun to drive,especially with the 2.0 turbo engine, it feels as quick as any 6 cylinder but with better mpg.Some owners have complained about the steering in the new Sport,I will say that it does have a different feel to it but nothing that you can't get use to after being behind the wheel for a short time,Hyundai like other car makers is now putting electric power steering in its vehicles so you will read this in other car reviews as well,but I will say that it can turn on a dime,and great for making U-turns. I just want to update my review, I have owned my Santa Fe Sport for over 3 years now and I still love this vehicle just as much now as the day I first drove it off the lot, maybe even more now. As I stated earlier I still find it a lot of fun to drive and I still continue to get a lot of complements on it, especially from people that ride in it, they can't get over how comfortable the ride is. Over the past three years this SUV has been trouble free, the only time I had to go back to the dealership was for regular maintenance. I highly recommend the Santa Fe Sport with the 2.0 turbo engine, would I buy it again, without a doubt I would. Just one more update, I have owned my Santa Fe Sport for almost 4 years now and it continues to be trouble free and very reliable, it is as tight and as quiet as the day I drove it home from the dealership for the first time. I no longer own this vehicle, but I drove it for 6 trouble free years and traded it in for a new 2019 Santa Fe in May of 2019.
