Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews
Santa Fe alright by me
I bought my 2007 Santa Fe in 2010 when it had 58xxx miles. It now has 166xxx miles. I've never reviewed a car so I'm going to throw it all out there. The car is a stud, I've had it through winters in both Colorado and New York. The AWD is exceptional and even in 2 feet+ of snow the vehicle pulls like a beast, even with the smaller engine. I've been stuck in a snowstorm pulling a 5x10 uhaul trailer and buzzed right passed all the stranded vehicles. I have the 3rd row seating model and it has been perfect for all my kids. I added a Phillips rear entertainment system and it wired in easily. Also replaced the head unit with a Sony Bluetooth/XM model. UPDATE*** Edmunds sent me an email and asked me to update the review. Since I posted this review the vehicle now has 187k on it. It is falling apart slowly but surely. About 175k it needed about 3k in front end work. Now some sensors have went out and it shuts off intermittently, it needs another 3k or so of work so it just sits outside and I use it on real snowy days. In all honesty I'd still buy another one but I have newer vehicles. It pulled trailers from New York to Colorado back to Georgia to New York again and back west to Colorado. If I didn't pull trailers all the time it probably would of held up longer. I can't say I regret purchasing the vehicle, it has never needed any major work and all the work it has needed has been well over 100k.
Saved my life
Traded in my 2002 Santa Fe for the 2007. 6 days after purchasing I was broadsided in drivers side door and front tire by a large landscape truck towing a trailer with lawn equipment going 45+mph who completely blew a red light. I was thrown into a bridge, cut out of the SUV and lived! I have every fireman I know who was at the accident stunned by my survival. They said if I didn't have that car I probably would not have lived. I suffered two broken vertebrae, broken sternum, internal bleeding and multiple contusions. Sounds bad, but could have been much worse. Needless to say, I am extremely happy with the safety features.......and it looked nice too. :)
Strong Looking Vehicle
I just made it to 1,200 miles for the proper break in period. The Santa Fe has performed better than I expected, and I am averaging 20 mpg.It is great fun to drive. I get compliments from eveybody I know.I am suprised that every one thinks I bought a Lexus SUV. Congratulatios Hyundai!
Nicely Refined SUV
This vehicle drives beautifully smooth. Feels solid and interior is elegant and functional. Gas mileage is the same as advertised. Already driven it in icy and wet conditions with no problems (it is not the AWD model). The ESC feature rocks. The rest of the features and crash test ratings speak for themselves.
Younger Than its Years!
I bought my used 2007 Limited in late 2014, when it was already nearly eight years old and had 124,500 miles on it. I certainly had doubts about buying a CUV with mileage that high, but the test drive impressed me enough to roll the dice. I'm glad I did. My Santa Fe has been a joy to own for the past year. I've put nearly another 15-k miles on it with no problems. The engine still purrs, the interior and exterior look great (I keep it clean and wash it frequently) and the climate control system works to perfection. The car is for me a perfect combination of size, power, and good looks. The only non-routine expense of the past year was the replacement of both fuel senders, which has been a noted trouble spot for Santa Fe's in general. My previous vehicle was a Mazda Tribute ES, which I loved for its sporty feel and quick acceleration. The Santa Fe isn't quite the same racehorse, but it's a much smoother ride. All in all, a terrific CUV. If you can locate a good used one, don't necessarily be put off by a high odometer reading. With normal maintainence, this car will last.
