Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe Consumer Reviews
Favorite vehicle to date
2005 Santa Fe LX AWD. The first car i ever owned was a Hyundai. Since then i owned a BMW, a Dodge, a Mazda, and a Chevy, and I have returned again to Hyundai. My Santa Fe is reliable, capable, comfortable, and relatively easy to maintain. They are fairly common vehicles so parts aren't hard to find. Plenty of space inside, and enough room in the cargo space to stow whatever you want. Folding the back seats down is easy and quick. I put some Toyo All-Terrain tires on mine, and i am comfortable driving it across fields, through mud, snow, ice, and sand. If you're looking for a reliable fun midsize SUV that you can take anywhere, this is your ticket.
Yea for Santa Fe
Whenever I , or have mechanic check, all fluid levels, NEVER NEEDED ATTENTION. The tightest best running engine of any car I have owned. Oil always looks clean. Teams fluid, same. Acquired in 2006. 2005 model.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great running SMALL suv
Our Santa Fe was bought used and now has 102,000 miles on it. The 2.7 liter is underpowered but gets great gas mileage. There are a few design flaws such as the third brake light hanging in the rear window, and the back 3 spark plugs are under the intake manifold, changing them is expensive and a pain. the last thing is the drivers seat does not go back far enough for taller drivers.
2005 Santa Fe AWD
I bought this car used and it has been amazing for me. Dependable and great in the snow. Electronics have been the biggest issue for this car. But I love this car and looking to get another one...much newer!!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2005 Hyundai Sante Fe -
Kept up on maintenance, short in horn, hitch, driver window. Premature warring tires due to bad springs, replaced AC compressor and AC condenser. Cam sprocket broke, took car to dealership was told need new engine - WRONG! Took car to a second mechanic put the car back together properly and the car runs fine. Replace your cabin filter often. Verify your VIN number to your contract - mine did not match. Gas mileage did not live up to window sticker. REPLACING BACK 3 SPARKS PLUGS YOU NEED TO TAKE THE TOP HALF OF THE ENGINE OFF...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Santa Fe
Related Used 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster