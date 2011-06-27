  1. Home
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz SEL Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Santa Cruz
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,680
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG22
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.3/477.9 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size2.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower281 hp @ 5800 rpm
Torque311 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yes
Cargo Package +$235
Winter Package +$335
Launch Package +$970
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Fitted Liners +$215
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror +$295
Carpeted Floor Mats +$195
First Aid Kit +$30
Cargo Net, Envelope +$55
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Bed Fence +$395
Bed Rails +$395
Tow Hitch +$450
Bed Divider, Sliding +$450
Fender Flares +$495
Tailgate Cover +$195
Underbody Protection Plates +$250
Cross Rails +$315
Wheel Locks +$65
Cargo Net, Bed +$80
Wheel Caps +$85
Mud Guards +$120
Bed Mat +$150
Camera Mount w/Fender Flares +$550
Mud Guards w/Fender Flares +$615
Side Steps +$695
Dimensions
Angle of approach17.5 degrees
Angle of departure23.2 degrees
Curb weight4101 lbs.
Gross weight5732 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height66.7 in.
Length195.7 in.
Maximum payload1631 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.0 in.
Wheel base118.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Phantom Black
  • Hampton Gray
  • Sage Gray
  • Blue Stone
  • Mojave Sand
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
245/60R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
