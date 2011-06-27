2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz SEL Premium Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,680
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|22
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.3/477.9 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|281 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Torque
|311 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.6 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Option Group 01
|yes
|Cargo Package
|+$235
|Winter Package
|+$335
|Launch Package
|+$970
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Fitted Liners
|+$215
|Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
|+$295
|Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$195
|First Aid Kit
|+$30
|Cargo Net, Envelope
|+$55
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.5 in.
|Front leg room
|41.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Bed Fence
|+$395
|Bed Rails
|+$395
|Tow Hitch
|+$450
|Bed Divider, Sliding
|+$450
|Fender Flares
|+$495
|Tailgate Cover
|+$195
|Underbody Protection Plates
|+$250
|Cross Rails
|+$315
|Wheel Locks
|+$65
|Cargo Net, Bed
|+$80
|Wheel Caps
|+$85
|Mud Guards
|+$120
|Bed Mat
|+$150
|Camera Mount w/Fender Flares
|+$550
|Mud Guards w/Fender Flares
|+$615
|Side Steps
|+$695
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|17.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.2 degrees
|Curb weight
|4101 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5732 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.6 in.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Length
|195.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1631 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.0 in.
|Wheel base
|118.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|245/60R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
