2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
MSRP range: $23,600 - $31,600
|MSRP
|$24,625
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$24,518
What Should I Pay
2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review
- Excellent fuel economy
- Lots of available tech features and driver aids
- Large cargo area
- Slow acceleration
- Seats can get uncomfortable on long drives
- No changes for 2022
- Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $23,600
- MPG & Fuel
- 58 City / 60 Hwy / 59 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 5 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: front wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed automated manual
- Engine
- Inline 4 cylinder
- Horsepower: 139 hp @ N/A rpm
- Torque: N/A
- Basic Warranty
- 5 yr./ 60000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 176.0 in. / Height: 56.9 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.7 in.
- Curb Weight: 2996 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 26.5 cu.ft.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ioniq Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 55 mpg to 59 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ioniq Hybrid has 26.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Learn more
What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid:
Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?
To determine whether the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ioniq Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ioniq Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,600.
Other versions include:
- Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,600
- SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,550
- Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $31,600
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,800
What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?
If you're interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the next question is, which Ioniq Hybrid model is right for you? Ioniq Hybrid variants include Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Ioniq Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2021 Dodge Durango
2021 Dodge Challenger
Acura ILX 2016 Features Specs
