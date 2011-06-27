  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  4. 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

MSRP range: $23,600 - $31,600
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
+15
Ad
11 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Hyundai IONIQ Hybrid
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com
MSRP$24,625
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,518
What Should I Pay

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Lots of available tech features and driver aids
  • Large cargo area
  • Slow acceleration
  • Seats can get uncomfortable on long drives
  • No changes for 2022
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Save as much as $120 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 IONIQ Hybrid
Blue, SE, SEL and Limited

msrp

$23,400
starting price
See All Trims
HyundaiUSA.com
See all for sale

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$23,600
MPG & Fuel
58 City / 60 Hwy / 59 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 11.9 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: front wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed automated manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 139 hp @ N/A rpm
Torque: N/A
Basic Warranty
5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 176.0 in. / Height: 56.9 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 71.7 in.
Curb Weight: 2996 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 26.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ioniq Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 55 mpg to 59 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ioniq Hybrid has 26.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid:

  • No changes for 2022
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ioniq Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ioniq Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,600.

Other versions include:

  • Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,600
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,550
  • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $31,600
  • SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,800
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the next question is, which Ioniq Hybrid model is right for you? Ioniq Hybrid variants include Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Ioniq Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Overview

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid models are available with a 1.6 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 139 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed automated manual. The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid comes with a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 10 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Ioniq Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,625. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $107 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $107 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,518.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,575. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $97 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $97 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,478.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,825. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $110 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $110 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,715.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,625. The average price paid for a new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is trending $120 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $120 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,505.

The average savings for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 41 new 2022 Ioniq Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,110 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,256 on a used or CPO 2022 Ioniq Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,728.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
55 compined MPG,
54 city MPG/57 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
55 compined MPG,
54 city MPG/57 highway MPG

2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), 6-speed automated manual, regular unleaded
59 compined MPG,
58 city MPG/60 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG55
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive Trainfront wheel drive
Displacement1.6 L
Passenger Volume122.7 cu.ft.
Wheelbase106.3 in.
Length176.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height56.9 in.
Curb Weight3115 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2022 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models