I own an Ioniq SEL. I could not be happier. I have driven a Prius a few times and found it just too anemic entering a highway or passing. I found the Ioniq far superior in this regard. I love the way this car drives it is comfortable and quiet; I could not be happier. As to steering, the reviewer is spitting hairs. If you want sports car handling buy a sports car like my spider 124. As to mileage, it really depends on where and how you drive. I live in the hills in Tennessee and there I average around 46 miles per gal. But when I am in FL or some place flat I average just over 50. Do not underestimate the value of the life time warranty on the battery. This insures your lower cost of ownership will not evaporate with a battery replacement. How a car looks to you is subjective but really I have to believe with most people the nod has to go to the Ioniq---by a long shot. Cargo space is very good. I traded my 2018 CRV in on the Ioniq. Before I did, I measured the the actual floor space with the seats down, in it and the Ioniq. Both the floor space, and the hatch opening width, were within an inch. Obviously because of height and body shape, the Civic beat the Ioniq in overall cubic feet (around 10 cubic feet greater). But the point is in most type of loads the Ioniq fares pretty well in cargo space. Unless I would need to pack a load to the ceiling I can carry pretty much what I did with my 2018 CRV (also a great vehicle). Bottom line: more bang for your buck with a Ioniq compared to Prius. The above was written as a comment on the Car Gurus review. I did not agree with the assessment in total but they did give the nod to Ioniq over the Prius. I thought the Edmunds' review was further off the mark. The Edmunds' reviewer mentioned the Ioniq as having tepid acceleration. All hybrids in this class have tepid acceleration. But the Ioniq has much better pickup than many and certainly the Prius. Do yourself a favor and drive both the Prius and Ioniq for a true assessment. Make sure you get on and off a major highway a few times and judge which car would be safer entering a busy highway. The Ioniq has a dual clutch automatic transmission as opposed to the Prius which has a CVT. A note on Continuously Variable Transmissons: Reviewers love them, but they do not mention their effect on pickup which they generally impact negatively. I have driven many, I am a Honda Guy. But there are tradeoffs. I also believe the Edmunds reviewer exaggerated the harshness of the shifting. As a matter of fact I thought it has performed very well for a vehicle of this type. Is the transmission as smooth as a Luxury Hybrid like a Lexus? No. But do you have 60,000 to blow on a car? --Then by all means....

