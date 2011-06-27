  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid
  4. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

MSRP range: $23,400 - $31,400
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback Exterior Shown
+15
MSRP$24,405
Edmunds suggests you pay$24,405
Start Price Checker
3 for sale near you
Other years
Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for Sale

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Excellent fuel economy
  • Lots of available tech features and driver aids
  • Large cargo area
  • Slow acceleration
  • Seats can get uncomfortable on long drives
  • Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Electronic parking brake and HD radio now standard
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
People Also Viewed
2021 Toyota PriusLearn more
2021 Toyota Prius
2020 Kia NiroLearn more
2020 Kia Niro
2021 Honda CivicLearn more
2021 Honda Civic
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Ioniq Hybrid lease offers
2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Limited 4dr Hatchback1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$31,400
MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ N/A rpm
See all for sale
Blue 4dr Hatchback1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$23,400
MPG 57 city / 59 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ N/A rpm
See all for sale
SEL 4dr Hatchback1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$28,600
MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ N/A rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr Hatchback1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM
MSRP$25,350
MPG 55 city / 54 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Horsepower139 hp @ N/A rpm
See all for sale
See all 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid specs & features
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Ioniq Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 55 mpg to 58 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Ioniq Hybrid has 26.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid:

  • Wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Electronic parking brake and HD radio now standard
  • Part of the first Ioniq generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Ioniq Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Ioniq Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,400.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $31,400
  • Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $23,400
  • SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $28,600
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) which starts at $25,350
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, the next question is, which Ioniq Hybrid model is right for you? Ioniq Hybrid variants include Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM). For a full list of Ioniq Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Overview

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Ioniq Hybrid Hatchback. Available styles include Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM), and SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM).

What do people think of the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Ioniq Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Blue 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid Limited 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid SEL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6AM)

Which 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2021 Ioniq Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,945 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,101 on a used or CPO 2021 Ioniq Hybrid available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,553.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Other vehicles