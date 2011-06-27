  1. Home
Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Genesis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Starting MSRP
$44,500
Starting MSRP
$46,500
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V8
Combined MPG221918
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg16/25 mpg16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/540.4 mi.324.8/507.5 mi.324.8/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.20.3 gal.20.3 gal.
Combined MPG221918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque291 lb-ft @ 5100 rpm333 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm376 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l4.6 l5.0 l
Horsepower333 hp @ 6400 rpm385 hp @ 6500 rpm429 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves243232
direct injectionyesnoyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8V8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyesyes
self-leveling headlightsnoyesyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemnoyesyes
adaptive headlightsnoyesyes
Packages
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Premium Packageyesnono
Technology Packageyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesnono
USB connectionyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesnono
17 total speakersnoyesyes
528 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyesyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersnoyesyes
1 subwoofer(s)noyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesnono
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on dashyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyesyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyesyes
electric power steeringnoyesyes
rear view cameranoyesyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelnoyesno
adaptive cruise controlnoyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnoyesyes
interior air filtrationnonoyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Composite Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Emergency Roadside Kityesyesyes
iPod Cableyesyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
external temperature displaynonoyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
leatheryesnono
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.54.9 in.
premium leathernoyesyes
driver cooled seatnoyesyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
heatednoyesyes
Exterior Options
Sunroof Wind Deflectoryesyesyes
Mud Guardsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
High Performance Summer Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Front track63.8 in.63.1 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Length196.3 in.196.3 in.196.3 in.
Curb weight3824 lbs.4024 lbs.4046 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.15.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Height58.1 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.3 cu.ft.125.3 cu.ft.125.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.115.6 in.115.6 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track64.4 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Gross weightnono5115 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Cabernet Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Cabernet Red Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
P225/55R17 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
P235/50R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyesno
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P235/45R19 98Y tiresnonoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
