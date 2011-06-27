Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Sedan Consumer Reviews

Thomas E , 05/07/2016 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)

I was driving a Jaguar X-Type 2.5 for 8 years and decided I wanted something different but nice to drive. I considered 4 cars, a Camry, a Sonata, a Mazda 6, or a Genesis Sedan. There are known oil burning problems on the 2.4L Camry, problems with loose metal fragments in the oil system of some Sonata 2.5L causing engine failure, and I just couldn't get a good deal on a new bodystyle Mazda 6. I test drove a Genesis and bought it. This car is larger than I expected both inside and out. The back seat has lots of legroom, the seats are comfortable, mine has Navigation, back up camera, and the Lexicon DVD entertainment system. This car is so very quiet though pulling away from a stop in a spirited manner delivers a very pleasing growl from the engine. Not in a rough sort of way but rather a muscular and healthy one. The transmission shifts smoothly to the point I don't even notice it. The car feels substantial and it is. It puts power down like a BMW and rides like a Lexus. My car gets plenty of looks, stares, and check-outs. My car's 3.8 non-GDI V6 averages 32.3 on fairly level road using the cruise doing 70 mph. I was hoping for at least 30 mpg so I'm very pleased. I can't imagine a Cadillac, Lexus, or Mercedes driving and riding any better than this Genesis. It is extremely impressive. This is not a car, this is an automobile. I have had two small problems with my Genesis which was noise from the Idler Pulley bearings. Bought a AC Delco metal replacement pulley and swapped it out myself in 7 minutes flat. At only $19 to fix that problem I consider myself lucky. The other problem hasn't been checked yet. The intermittent wiper function isn't working though low, high, and wash all work fine. This is under an Extended Warranty covering the Wiper Motor for 10 years and 100k miles. One other issue that came about was finding a seemingly random unexpectedly dead battery. I've read this has been a problem for some owners. I discovered a simple fix for that and have had no problems ever since. UPDATE: November 2019 Continuing to have nothing but great and trouble-free service from my Genesis. UPDATE: May 2020 Getting great service from my 2010 Genesis 3.8 Sedan. The one and only thing that doesn't work as well as my Jag did is the wipers. Only in cool weather with condensation on the windshield. The condensation largely is ignored by the sensing system so I have to manually switch it on several times to gain visibility until the condensation is eliminated which is several miles. My Jag did an excellent job at detecting and clearing condensation. The rain sensing part works just fine.