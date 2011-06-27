Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great value and excellent performance
After owning 4 LS series Lexus's I decided on a change due to the Lexus lackluster styling and high price. Toyota/Lexus was having all the recall problems at the time and upon reading the various automotive reviews I took a Genesis for a test drive. What a pleasant surprise. After 3000 miles I can say that the car handles beautifully in all driving conditions, has excellent acceleration and a virtually sound proof cabin. I would highly recommend this car to anyone interested in a high quality luxury sedan like ride at a very affordable price.
Best Luxury Car - Especially the Price
My 4.6 is the best luxury car in this price range AND others that cost $10- 20K more! I drove the GS350, ES350, and G37. I really liked the GS & ES but couldn't justify spending at least $10K more. My friends dogged me for buying a Hyundai, but after seeing the car and driving or riding in it they have changed their minds. 2nd Hyundai and I'm impressed. Quiet & comfortable. HD stereo is great but you're limited on stations. Nav is great - you can change it while driving. Takes a while to get used to command knob. I like this car much more than my wife's 07 TL!! I've had the car for 5K miles and still love it. I highly recommend this car! I think Hyundai is building great cars.
Very good but something missing
After researching this car for more than six months, I purchased the v/8 with the tech package in may of 2010. The 4.6 liter engine rocks. It's smooth and powerful. The nav system is first rate. It does however take me the long way around sometimes. The radio and sound system is middle of the road but acceptable. Fit and finish is as good as I have seen on much more expensive cars. Ride and handling is great. Fuel efficiency is not what I expected. The car is rated at 25 mile per gallon highway. After three long trips the best mine has done is 23. That strictly highway and staying south of 75 miles per hour. Overall rating 8.
2010 Genesis Sedan
You can't buy a better luxury car for the money. I owned a Sonata which was one of the most trouble free cars I've ever owned, and the Genesis is following suite. The quietness, luxury interior, looks, features, well, just about anything I care about is outstanding. I routinely get compliments from the people who see it and the ones who ride in it. If your emphasis is on value, get a Genesis. If your ego demands recognition, get a BMW, Lexus or Mercedes.
Genesis Sedan is quite a looker
I was driving a Jaguar X-Type 2.5 for 8 years and decided I wanted something different but nice to drive. I considered 4 cars, a Camry, a Sonata, a Mazda 6, or a Genesis Sedan. There are known oil burning problems on the 2.4L Camry, problems with loose metal fragments in the oil system of some Sonata 2.5L causing engine failure, and I just couldn't get a good deal on a new bodystyle Mazda 6. I test drove a Genesis and bought it. This car is larger than I expected both inside and out. The back seat has lots of legroom, the seats are comfortable, mine has Navigation, back up camera, and the Lexicon DVD entertainment system. This car is so very quiet though pulling away from a stop in a spirited manner delivers a very pleasing growl from the engine. Not in a rough sort of way but rather a muscular and healthy one. The transmission shifts smoothly to the point I don't even notice it. The car feels substantial and it is. It puts power down like a BMW and rides like a Lexus. My car gets plenty of looks, stares, and check-outs. My car's 3.8 non-GDI V6 averages 32.3 on fairly level road using the cruise doing 70 mph. I was hoping for at least 30 mpg so I'm very pleased. I can't imagine a Cadillac, Lexus, or Mercedes driving and riding any better than this Genesis. It is extremely impressive. This is not a car, this is an automobile. I have had two small problems with my Genesis which was noise from the Idler Pulley bearings. Bought a AC Delco metal replacement pulley and swapped it out myself in 7 minutes flat. At only $19 to fix that problem I consider myself lucky. The other problem hasn't been checked yet. The intermittent wiper function isn't working though low, high, and wash all work fine. This is under an Extended Warranty covering the Wiper Motor for 10 years and 100k miles. One other issue that came about was finding a seemingly random unexpectedly dead battery. I've read this has been a problem for some owners. I discovered a simple fix for that and have had no problems ever since. UPDATE: November 2019 Continuing to have nothing but great and trouble-free service from my Genesis. UPDATE: May 2020 Getting great service from my 2010 Genesis 3.8 Sedan. The one and only thing that doesn't work as well as my Jag did is the wipers. Only in cool weather with condensation on the windshield. The condensation largely is ignored by the sensing system so I have to manually switch it on several times to gain visibility until the condensation is eliminated which is several miles. My Jag did an excellent job at detecting and clearing condensation. The rain sensing part works just fine.
