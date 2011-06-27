  1. Home
Used 2010 Hyundai Genesis Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Genesis
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8
Combined MPG2119
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.4/521.1 mi.345.1/507.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.20.3 gal.
Combined MPG2119
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Torque264 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm324 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l4.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm368 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves2432
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Option Group 03 Premium Navigation Packageyesno
Option Group 02 Premium Packageyesno
Option Group 04 Technology Packageyesno
Option Group 05 Technology Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesno
USB connectionyesyes
7 total speakersyesno
528 watts stereo outputnoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radionoyes
Lexicon premium brand speakersnoyes
speed sensitive volume controlnoyes
14 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesno
simulated wood trim on doorsyesno
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
leather and simulated wood trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesno
leather and simulated wood trim on dashnoyes
rear view cameranoyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelnoyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Cargo Trayyesyes
Option Group 01yesyes
iPod Cableyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
bucket front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.
leatheryesno
Front head room40.4 in.40.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.
premium leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Rear head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.54.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Wheel Locksyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Front track63.8 in.63.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Length195.9 in.195.9 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.0.27 cd.
Height58.1 in.58.3 in.
EPA interior volume125.0 cu.ft.125.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.115.6 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.
Rear track64.4 in.63.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Exterior Colors
  • Sterling Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Pearl
  • Titanium Gray Metallic
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • White Satin Pearl
  • Cabernet Red Pearl
  • Champagne Beige Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Saddle, leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Jet Black, premium leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
P225/55R17 tiresyesno
alloy wheelsyesno
P235/50R18 tiresnoyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
multi-link front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,000
Starting MSRP
$39,500
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
