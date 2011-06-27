  1. Home
2021 Hyundai Elantra Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Elantra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Engine TypeGasGasGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic7-speed automated manualContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG373135
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic7-speed automated manualContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)33/43 mpg28/36 mpg31/41 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)409.2/533.2 mi.347.2/446.4 mi.384.4/508.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG373135
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm195 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm132 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.6 l2.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 6200 rpm201 hp @ 6000 rpm147 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.no35.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
direct injectionnoyesno
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear fixed headrestsyesnono
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemnoyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsnoyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
LED headlampnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Preferred Accessory Packageyesyesyes
Cargo Packageyesyesyes
Winter Weather Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesno
6 total speakersnoyesno
8 total speakersnonoyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemnonoyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radiononoyes
Bose premium brand speakersnonoyes
1 subwoofer(s)nonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Air conditioningyesnono
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesno
front cupholdersyesnono
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyesyes
Dual zone front climate controlnoyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
interior air filtrationnoyesyes
front seatback storagenonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
adaptive cruise controlnonoyes
rear parking sensorsnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
hands-free entrynoyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Cargo Netyesyesyes
First Aid Kityesyesyes
Reversible Cargo Trayyesyesyes
EC Mirroryesyesno
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Front head room40.6 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnono
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.56.5 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
clothyesnono
sport front seatsnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesyes
leather/clothnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room50.5 in.50.5 in.50.5 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesnono
Split-folding rear seatbacknoyesyes
folding center armrestnoyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Alloy Door Sillsyesyesyes
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Length184.1 in.184.1 in.184.1 in.
Curb weight2725 lbs.3020 lbs.2725 lbs.
Gross weight3858 lbs.3990 lbs.3858 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height55.7 in.55.9 in.55.7 in.
EPA interior volume113.6 cu.ft.113.6 cu.ft.113.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1133 lbs.970 lbs.1133 lbs.
Wheel base107.1 in.107.1 in.107.1 in.
Width71.9 in.71.9 in.71.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Exterior Colors
  • Calypso Red
  • Fluid Metal
  • Portofino Gray
  • Intense Blue
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Electric Shadow
  • Phantom Black
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Fluid Metal
  • Intense Blue
  • Ceramic White
  • Electric Shadow
  • Phantom Black
  • Lava Orange
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
  • Calypso Red
  • Fluid Metal
  • Portofino Gray
  • Intense Blue
  • Quartz White
  • Shimmering Silver Pearl
  • Electric Shadow
  • Phantom Black
  • Lava Orange
  • Scarlet Red Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black w/Red Stitch, leather/cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Melange/Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P195/65R15 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P235/40R18 tiresnoyesno
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P225/45R17 tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesnoyes
front independent suspensionyesnoyes
four-wheel independent suspensionnoyesno
Front and rear stabilizer barnoyesno
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,650
Starting MSRP
$25,200
Starting MSRP
$25,450
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.

