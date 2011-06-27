Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Blue Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$14,145
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364/490 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle33.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$14,145
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Option Package 02 Comfort Packageyes
Option Package 01yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$14,145
mast antennayes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$14,145
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$14,145
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Trunk Cargo Netyes
Rear Cargo Trayyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Carpet Cargo Matyes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$14,145
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,145
premium clothyes
Front head room40.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room54.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Mud Guardsyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Front track60.7 in.
Curb weight2723 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Length177.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume112.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track60.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Exterior Colors
  • Black Noir Pearl (Late Availability)
  • Liquid Silver
  • Carbon Gray Mist
  • Regatta Blue
  • Quicksilver (Late Availability)
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$14,145
P195/65R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$14,145
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$14,145
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
