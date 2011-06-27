Used 2007 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

Feels like a luxury compact for < $20K Dr Memo , 11/15/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful My wife and I have owned a 2007 Elantra GLS since Oct, 2006. So far, we are delighted with this car; it has an unrivaled value/price ratio. Its fuel economy is impressive: 28/36 mpg (8.4/6 l/100 km) city/hwy. According to the EPA 2007 Fuel Economy Guide, the Elantra is 2nd among non-hybrid mid-size cars. We love our Elantra because it handles great, it's *roomy* and exquisitely appointed. The car is very quiet, though engine noise is evident at high speeds (>75 mph/120 km/h). On the highway, our 5-spd handles just like an automatic: we can cruise/pass without down-shifting! The Elantra is a high-quality, affordable, fuel-efficient car with lots of features and all-around good performance. Report Abuse

Very very pleased JeffM , 11/21/2006 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I am very pleased with the car. Very quiet on the road, good but not great acceleration, handles very nimbly, will hold 90 mph with seemingly no effort or noise.

It's a great deal Hisham , 11/24/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Although I just bought the vehicle, I can tell that it is a good choice. Unlike some suggestions, it felt very stable on the road at speeds over 90 MPH. The standard features and looks are great, as is the price.Add all this to the warranty, and you'll find yourself getting a great deal.Compared to competition, Hyundai offers more for a reasonable price. Compared to the Corolla, it has better looks, options, and is more sophisticated. Compared to the Mazda3, it is a smoother ride and also has more options to offer. Finally, I found the Civic quite pricy and the looks on the Elantra are better. Add all this to better safety features and warranty, and you'll find that this is a good choice.

2ns Elantra in 2 months Hyundai man , 11/05/2006 16 of 17 people found this review helpful In Sept we brought a 06 Elantra and were very happy with it, untill it was totaled a week ago. We were not injured ,much to the suprize of the local EMS people.I am now sold on Hyundai. Returned to same dealer and feel in love with a Black 07 SE. Lots of room ,great looks and a ton of standard features. Best of all got a great deal on the cars. Even with under a 100 miles on it already getting 30 mpg.