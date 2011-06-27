Used 2006 Hyundai Elantra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

You get what you pay for. Gina , 12/04/2005 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought the GLS hatchback when my old Chevrolaet Cavalier was near it's end (1990)158,000 miles. The GLS cost me 15,000 out the door. Well at first I thought I got a good car for a good price. I was so wrong. 4 days after I took delivery it died at a stop light. I called the dealer and they towed it to the shop. They told me the computor needed to be replaced. I got it back the and 1 week later it was dead in the morning, had it towed again. This time they blamed the mechanice for leaving a wire loose. The A/C stopped working on it's 2nd use, they told me the fuse was blown and replaced that. Then a few weeks later when raing the wipers stopped working, again they said a fuse blew. Report Abuse

My Car Air Bags don't deploy MY Car still Unsafe! Raul E. Garcia Sr , 01/05/2016 GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful 2006 Hyundai Elantra , many years ago, I was involved in an accident, and the air bags did not deploy! dealer and manufacturer did not replace the car, 0r offer me a deal on a new one, I had to drive this piece of junk without air bags, very unsafe, they said that the new? cars don;t have this problem, but I found out that they do! many complaints, dealers don't caare, and manufacturer never, NEVER contacted me about it. They don't [non-permissible content removed] , Don't buy any Hundai, they are very unsafe. and you will not find a solution for it. Raul Garcia in Dallas Texas dealer is on 635 in Mesquite TX (junk, junk, junk). Ralph in Mesquite Texas Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car! Jay , 05/31/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used a few months ago and couldn't be more pleased. I routinely get 37+ MPG on the highway and it handles great in the deep MN snow. Great storage with the hatchback and the interior is great. Can't beat the leather, sunroof, etc. that you won't get with a Civic or a Corolla.

2nd Elantra Kelly , 06/20/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I checked alot of cars before buying the Elantra 5 speed hatchback. I owned a 2000 Elantra SW that gave me no problems for 6 years, the brakes were still just over 50%. Our 2nd car is a 2003 Camry auto, so I wanted something sportier. I ended up with an Elantra hatchback standard, fully loaded. H rated tires, sunroof, suspension package, fast, maneuvrable; and with tinted windows, and disabler ignition thrown in for free by the dealer, This is one fun car. Surprisingly better made than the 2000 Elantra. The Camry is a nice ride, but the Hatch is fun and very nice looking. The trip computor says I'm averaging 8.4L/100 KM. Hopefully that wil improve as the car breaks in