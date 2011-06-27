Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews
Takes my beatings, and keeps on ticking!
Bought new, and never babied! It gets neglected and abused! So the fact that it's still going strong, with nearly 230,000 miles on it, and hasn't needed any major repairs, is AMAZING! Oil changes done when I get around to it, often after 10-15k miles. Never brought it in for scheduled maintenance, but did get a complete Tune-Up once or twice. Original clutch lasted for over 200k miles! The radiator and thermostat were replaced the year prior. A few things have worn out, or about to: Driver's door won't lock (bad relay switch) making key fobs useless; the motor for the driver's power window is slowly dying; can't change time on clock; high-beams turn on randomly when using the turn signal.
Best Car I've owned
Bought this car Feburary 2003 with 7k miles on for $11,300 and still own it into 2012 and don't plan on selling it. It has 106k miles on it now and the only problems i've had with the car were the e-brake cable boot came off when driving in snowy conditions and the cable froze. Warenty covered it. My blower motor quit working on low speed which was also replaced under warrenty. My map sensor failed at 98k miles and the vehicle died. it started up 20 minutes later and was able to make it to a repair shop. I am hard on vehicles and I will admit I bought this vheichle for the warrenty. I drive it hard everyday and it keeps on running smooth averageing 33 mpg.
an absolute beast
what can i say?, this car has been stupid reliable. 14 years old and i have literally put less than $2000 into the car. snow? rain? beast mode.
Good if there's no rust
Had this car only a short time due to an unfortunate accident but put 15000km in that short time and the car was very reliable only problems were the the radio/cd player died and the rust ate through the left lower control arm. So if your looking at getting one just look for rust around the suspension.
Okay until the end
I brought the car in 2007 with 32,000. Besides needing to take it in after a couple of months because of a bad transmission range switch, it was good just needed normal maintenance. I sold it a couple of days of ago because at 1116,000 miles the transmission started to slip which a any transmission work would cost more than the car was worth. Overall considering the age of the car and the fact that it was in the rust belt, it was pretty good.
