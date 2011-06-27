Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I've ever had elalove , 04/14/2012 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned my 1997 hyundai for 5 years-- I bought it with 116, 000kms on it and it's at 270, 000 kms right now I originally paid 2500$ for it. This car is manual and I replaced the clutch in the first year because I was a new driver and I burnt it out and it only cost me 600$. In the winter I get through heavy snow that trucks can't even get through. Everyone who calls this car the little tug that could or a trooper is RIGHT! This is the most reliable, sweetest little car of all time. I'm SO SO SO depressed that my baby is at the end of it's life. in 5 years I've had ZERO engine repairs (it's a 15 year old car). I adore this thing! Report Abuse

Great Little Car Richard135 , 07/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car off of Ebay, (after examining it), and did some repairs as expected. This car is a trooper. It has never failed me and even when it needed something replaced, it STILL got me where I needed to go. When I bought it the windows were darkly tinted and believe that has saves the interior, which is in real good shape as well. I did get the 5-speed, as I love manual transmissions, even in the city. I get an average of 33 mpg to which I am thrilled with. This includes using the a/c half of the time. Report Abuse

Almost my last CloseCall , 02/12/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car pretty much drove me from high school through the Navy and nearly 6 years of DC area drivers. Its made long trips from Virginia to Texas and back. It spent good stretches just sitting parked for months at a time and nearly daily trips verging on 70 miles both ways. At 130,000 miles I had to finally get the transmission replaced after having let it sit nearly a year without getting the oil changed. I would still be driving it today if that where possible, but alas snow/ice/and a plow truck combined to take it away from me in rough wreck. It was good. not always comfortable or good looking but it served well. Report Abuse

fun little car mike , 09/14/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car with the idea of getting a couple of years work out of it. I've now owned it 4 1/2 years and 140,000 miles later i plan to keep it until it breathes it's last breath. The car had 20k on it when I bought it. I took it down and had all engine/trans fluids changed to Mobil 1. A great ride, precise handling and enough power to make this car a joy to own. I am teaching my daughter to drive and now she wants one like mine. I think I'll buy her a 2000 Elantra so I will have the warranty. The only problem I've had is a switch in the auto tranny. After that was fixed , no problems. I average 33 mpg hiway and 28 city. Report Abuse