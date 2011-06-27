Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car I've ever had
I've owned my 1997 hyundai for 5 years-- I bought it with 116, 000kms on it and it's at 270, 000 kms right now I originally paid 2500$ for it. This car is manual and I replaced the clutch in the first year because I was a new driver and I burnt it out and it only cost me 600$. In the winter I get through heavy snow that trucks can't even get through. Everyone who calls this car the little tug that could or a trooper is RIGHT! This is the most reliable, sweetest little car of all time. I'm SO SO SO depressed that my baby is at the end of it's life. in 5 years I've had ZERO engine repairs (it's a 15 year old car). I adore this thing!
Great Little Car
Bought the car off of Ebay, (after examining it), and did some repairs as expected. This car is a trooper. It has never failed me and even when it needed something replaced, it STILL got me where I needed to go. When I bought it the windows were darkly tinted and believe that has saves the interior, which is in real good shape as well. I did get the 5-speed, as I love manual transmissions, even in the city. I get an average of 33 mpg to which I am thrilled with. This includes using the a/c half of the time.
Almost my last
This car pretty much drove me from high school through the Navy and nearly 6 years of DC area drivers. Its made long trips from Virginia to Texas and back. It spent good stretches just sitting parked for months at a time and nearly daily trips verging on 70 miles both ways. At 130,000 miles I had to finally get the transmission replaced after having let it sit nearly a year without getting the oil changed. I would still be driving it today if that where possible, but alas snow/ice/and a plow truck combined to take it away from me in rough wreck. It was good. not always comfortable or good looking but it served well.
fun little car
I bought this car with the idea of getting a couple of years work out of it. I've now owned it 4 1/2 years and 140,000 miles later i plan to keep it until it breathes it's last breath. The car had 20k on it when I bought it. I took it down and had all engine/trans fluids changed to Mobil 1. A great ride, precise handling and enough power to make this car a joy to own. I am teaching my daughter to drive and now she wants one like mine. I think I'll buy her a 2000 Elantra so I will have the warranty. The only problem I've had is a switch in the auto tranny. After that was fixed , no problems. I average 33 mpg hiway and 28 city.
Comment
The car is exelent. It runs very well, confortable, economic, cheap parts
