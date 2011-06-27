Used 1992 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

Worse Than a Yugo Mark Palmer , 08/30/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This was the worst new car I ever owned, and I never drove it hard. It was at the dealership for repairs over 15 times in three years. It started out with numerous electrical problems. The 5 speed transmission was rebuilt at 15k miles. The throttle body went at 30k, the front end components at 40k. There were many other numerous issues also, too many to mention. Finally, its timing belt broke at 50k miles, which threw all of its exhaust valves into the pistons. It was rebuilt, but I was fed up with it at that point and sold it. Way too much downtime. DO NOT buy a 1992-1995 Hyundai Elantra as a used car. They are horrible! Report Abuse

american is better bubby1701 , 12/27/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful number one gripe. the paint job. all the clear coat and paint is coming off. OTHER GRIPES the knob's to all the heater and ac control's broke. the glove department door will not close. a seat belt buzzer keep's coming on and will not go back off. but there are alot of thing's i like about the car also. i love the style. it look's sharp, and sporty. real good pick-up,and easy access to all the control's up front.