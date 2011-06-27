Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Excellent value crowcanada , 02/06/2015 GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My wife and kids positively *love* our Touring! They're all short (5'2 to 5'4) so they love the visibility and low-dash design The controls are well laid out and easy to use. The radio is small and fiddly. Ride is stiff, but handling is good. Not truly sporty, though. Hyundai seems to think making things stiff and heavy = sporty, but that's not true. It is a vastly better driver than my '13 Elantra Sedan, which, although more comfortable, has "unsettled" handling. Handling is predictable and road holding good. Engine is weak and mileage is not great in this class. Seats are hard and flat, but surprisingly don't kill you on long (14+ hour) drives. Report Abuse

2012 Elantra Touring GL rooke1991 , 10/10/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Had it for 8 months now, pretty damn good! Really comfortable and spacious, driven with 5 average guys, between 20-27. and everyone had enough space for a 3 hour drive. Fit enough stuff(tent, beer, air mattresses, etc) for 3 people for a weekend camping trip, not comprimising on seating space at all. Alittle slow acceeration wise but once going its all good! Sound system is good, the usb input is kind of a pain, auxillary cable works fine though. Tons of compartments, all mine are empty dont have enough stuff to fill them. ONly complaint is seeing as im 21 I get called a soccer mom alot.

Other than the odometer LCD... JT , 04/29/2017 GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I'm happy enough with my 2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring GLS, except for having to repeatedly replace the odometer/trip LCD. I think I'm on my third replacement. I have 13K on it (each replacement odometer LCD is set at "0" miles), and this one is now starting to go. Once it goes bad it can only be read in the morning. After the car sits in the sun all day the odometer fades until it is unreadable. Other than that I'm happy with the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

It's Okay urbanhippie001 , 01/27/2015 GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Overall, the car is reliable. However, I've had to replace the odometer/dash twice (w/in 60K miles) due to the numbers disappearing on me. Not sure if due to malfunction, heat/sun, etc... But it's annoying because the fix resets the odometer back to 0. I really miss my old 2005 Hyundai (accent). It was made better than this car. Other than that, the car has been reliable. No major problems aside from odometer. Does not accelerate quickly. Would I buy one again? Unfortunately, no.