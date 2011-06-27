Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra Touring Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Still doing great after 156,000 pistolpete10 , 09/04/2014 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful So far no major problems. Still really like the way it handles and it's been quite reliable. Have taken it on long trips lately and it did very well.Easy to park in big cities. Dealerships seem to charge quite a bit for parts and labor so post warantee I'm going to private shops who do a fine job. Love the storage capacity and use that a lot. Engine is buzzy but gets the job done, though the mileage is mediocre 24mpg city, 32 hwy, compared to "modern" cars. Compared to modern cars the acceleration in not great. Technology is outdated, no bluetooth, but I knew that going in. Had an issue with the steering wheel and column becoming "loose" but it was repaired. Had an issue with a back wheel caliper becoming "frozen" and heating up the whole wheel dangerously. New calipers and discs installed which fixed the problem. Seats still are very supportive, so overall I'm still very happy with this puppy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A very pleasant surprise guybrarian , 08/21/2011 7 of 7 people found this review helpful We're a small family of 3 and we decided to upgrade from a subcompact after the arrival of #3. After 1 year of research - I was looking for more space and more safety - I stumbled upon this gem. There is more than enough space for road tripping and the cabin is quiet and well designed. I enjoy not seeing the car everywhere...In the past 4 weeks I've seen only 2! Report Abuse

Fun to drive jhitchens , 05/12/2013 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is an excellent choice if you are looking for a car that is fun to drive and you need that extra cargo space behind the back seat. My large dog loves the room he has there behind the back seat. When you need even more room, just fold down the back seats and WOW you have a lot more space. Driving is fun, with quick steering response and peppy little engine will get you up to hwy speed quickly. I have almost 50,000 miles on mine, and I have had no problems. I just follow the routine maintenance suggestions and that is it. I am retired, and my drive each day usually is about 3 to 12 miles with stops or lights in-between. I average 24 mpg. When I do take a trip, I get about 32-33 mpg on Update 05/12/2016 car is still fun to drive. I have moved to Los Angeles and I also own a larger truck, gut the truck last year only got 450 miles put on it, because I love to drive the Hyundai so much. I can go to Home Depot and buy an 8 foot 2x4 and manage to put it in the car by sliding it up to the front dash board, and still close the rear hatch. The room behind the last seat is one of the largest I have seen for a small compact 4 door hatchback. In LA, i average about 15 miles an hour, (that includes some small sprints on the freeway, and i still average around 22 miles per gallon in the city. On a long, say 300 mile trip on the highway, i will average 30-32 miles per gallon. What can I say, I love it. Here it is 11/14-2016 and I still love my Hyundai Elantra Touring. Best Car I ever owned for driving in the City. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3 years later! n1luf , 10/19/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After 3 years of driving this car I can say it still is a joy to drive. The out side of the finish still shines. The motor is just a little loud when you give it the gas. Better yet is the mileage for me in Connecticut, 33 city...45 highway. I found using Castrol edge or Quaker state ultimate pure synthetic oils produce better mileage. Inside of the car remain about the same. Satellite radio in car works well. All the gages have work and light up. Seats and floor still in good shape. Overall car works well. Report Abuse