Used 2012 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews

This car will convert Hyundai snobs! larryhat1 , 12/31/2012 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just turned 5,000 miles on my new 2012 Azera and I love it more every day! This is the best entry level luxury car there is. The body design, coupled with the lighting screams nothing but class. Premium comfort comes from within on this car. The controls are laid out very well, and the all around the cabin accent lighting in a nice touch. Plush seating is very important to me and this ride has it in spades. Being that you can get all that for well under $40k, it is an unbelievable buy! Lastly, on a trip from Virginia to Texas using only interstate highways, I averaged 33 mpg! Report Abuse

Can't beat the value for the price! go4it2 , 08/09/2012 13 of 15 people found this review helpful Impressive roominess in the cabin with far better seats then the over price would suggest. Nice comfortable ride with MPGs to spare. Report Abuse

From Mercedes to Hyundai Cameron , 06/11/2018 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned a Jaguar a Benz and a Lincoln. I love my Hyundai. For and entry level luxury sedan it's well worth it. I bought it used with 33k on it. Now have 40k and it feels fine. Runs strong fast comfortable just and all around great car. Haven't had the rough idle and plan to keep maintain Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Watch out for that suspension W Fisher , 05/21/2019 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Suspension parts wear out very close to the 100,000 mile warranty expiration Shocks struts and various other sway bar and connections all wore out at 115,000 miles. Rides like a truck from the 1950s now. $2,500 to fix. This is my second Azera and my last. Report Abuse