Used 2012 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.5
13 reviews
This car will convert Hyundai snobs!

larryhat1, 12/31/2012
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I just turned 5,000 miles on my new 2012 Azera and I love it more every day! This is the best entry level luxury car there is. The body design, coupled with the lighting screams nothing but class. Premium comfort comes from within on this car. The controls are laid out very well, and the all around the cabin accent lighting in a nice touch. Plush seating is very important to me and this ride has it in spades. Being that you can get all that for well under $40k, it is an unbelievable buy! Lastly, on a trip from Virginia to Texas using only interstate highways, I averaged 33 mpg!

Can't beat the value for the price!

go4it2, 08/09/2012
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

Impressive roominess in the cabin with far better seats then the over price would suggest. Nice comfortable ride with MPGs to spare.

From Mercedes to Hyundai

Cameron, 06/11/2018
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I have owned a Jaguar a Benz and a Lincoln. I love my Hyundai. For and entry level luxury sedan it's well worth it. I bought it used with 33k on it. Now have 40k and it feels fine. Runs strong fast comfortable just and all around great car. Haven't had the rough idle and plan to keep maintain

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Watch out for that suspension

W Fisher, 05/21/2019
4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Suspension parts wear out very close to the 100,000 mile warranty expiration Shocks struts and various other sway bar and connections all wore out at 115,000 miles. Rides like a truck from the 1950s now. $2,500 to fix. This is my second Azera and my last.

Did I really just buy an Azera? It's the 8th wonder of the world!

zoomzoomguy, 07/02/2012
29 of 42 people found this review helpful

First off we have found ourselves only buying German cars as far back as I can remember. I bought 3 new Mercedes and 2 new BMWs and really was a bit of a snob when it came to the Hyundai brand. I told my friends my criteria for the new car that I wanted to buy and they told me I HAD to at least test drive the Azera. It came down to another 3 series, the new Lexus ES350, the Maxima, a Ford Taurus and a comparably equipped Buick. Hyundai was my last test drive and I knew it was the car for me and bought it on the spot. The tech in this car is nothing short of amazing and I felt so responsible for the first time after buying a car.

