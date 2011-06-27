  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Azera
  4. Used 2011 Hyundai Azera
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Azera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,095
See Azera Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,095
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/534.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Torque263 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Option Group 03 Navigation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,095
315 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
Infinity premium brand stereo systemyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,095
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Bluetooth Hands Free Phone Systemyes
Composite Cargo Trayyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,095
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,095
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room40.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Option Group 01yes
Porcelain White Pearl Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Front track62.2 in.
Length193.3 in.
Curb weight3585 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Height58.7 in.
EPA interior volume123.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width72.8 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Exterior Colors
  • Chardonnay Metallic
  • Porcelain White Pearl
  • Espresso Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Smoke Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Pearl
  • Black Onyx Pearl
  • Silver Frost Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray, leather
  • Beige, leather
  • Brown, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,095
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R17 98V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,095
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,095
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Azera Inventory

Related Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Limited info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles