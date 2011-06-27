  1. Home
Used 2011 Hyundai Azera Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
7 reviews
Acceleration hesitation and surges

geonar, 12/18/2010
Driven 1000 miles, to dealer twice, this time 11-days and counting for this hesitation, then surge acceleration problem, when tuning and/or traveling in stop and go traffic, have to drive 1 foot on brake to control surge acceleration. Hyundai Corp Engrs working with Dealers Techs to resolve. TPMS indicator light has been on since new still an issue. Parts were obtained from Korea is concerning. Consider this acceleration problem major safety issue. Suggest if test-driving an Azera Limited; satisfy yourself of the drivability while maneuvering when slightly accelerating at speeds below about 15MPH. Own a Santa Fe Limited with all options, ranks one of the best cars I ever owned, this is

My best car

BERNIE, 10/30/2010
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
My last cars before my azeras were Jaguar & Lexus. I just traded my 2009 azera limited for 2011 limited. I liked the 2009 so much that I wanted another. The 2011 is even smoother & faster with the 6 speed transmission. The trade in value was excellent & I am very happy. This is more of an automobile than the jag & Lexus could hope to be, and for thousands less. I test drove the sonata & Genesis. The sonata was too small & the Genesis is not as smooth & comfortable as the azera. The azera is just the finest car I have ever owned.

Great car

arthur, 09/20/2010
Had a 2006 new azera and loved it. traded it in at 40,000 miles for the 2011. and i love the 2011 even better. took a 160 mile trip and averaged 30.2 miles per gallon. i have the nav. package and xm Sirius radio. everything is working beautiful. I'm just surprised there aren't more being sold. i must admit i came close to buying the 2011 sonata but went back to the azera and am not sorry although the sonata was just as beautiful.

Most overlooked car in the US market

Bob , 11/22/2010
I had never heard of the Azera until a friend of mine with a Genesis let me drive it. I was impressed and went to the dealer to check them out, but the one thing I didn't like was RWD--thus a test drive of the Azera. It was the last of seven cars I test-drove and turned out to be just what I wanted & thousands of dollars less than I was willing to pay. All the cars I drove were either German or Japanese. My second choice was the Avalon, but didn't think it met my needs like the Azera. My Azera now has over 1000 miles on it & am truly amazed at the quality for the price. It's not often the least expensive is my favorite. It is a far superior car to the Buick I used to drive.

As Good as a Genesis

Jim Exum, 08/20/2010
This car is better than a German and much less expensive with a superior warranty. Very elegant.

