2020 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Accent Sedan
SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,838*
Total Cash Price
$16,563
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$25,331*
Total Cash Price
$16,238
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,703*
Total Cash Price
$22,246
Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
True Cost to Own
$35,717*
Total Cash Price
$22,896
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$785
|$813
|$842
|$871
|$4,070
|Maintenance
|$53
|$188
|$380
|$874
|$1,268
|$2,763
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$751
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$918
|Financing
|$890
|$717
|$529
|$333
|$119
|$2,589
|Depreciation
|$3,620
|$1,566
|$1,481
|$1,738
|$1,646
|$10,051
|Fuel
|$902
|$929
|$957
|$985
|$1,015
|$4,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,975
|$4,227
|$4,202
|$4,813
|$5,620
|$25,838
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$770
|$797
|$825
|$854
|$3,990
|Maintenance
|$52
|$184
|$373
|$857
|$1,243
|$2,709
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$736
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$900
|Financing
|$873
|$703
|$519
|$326
|$117
|$2,538
|Depreciation
|$3,549
|$1,535
|$1,452
|$1,704
|$1,614
|$9,854
|Fuel
|$884
|$911
|$938
|$966
|$995
|$4,694
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,838
|$4,144
|$4,120
|$4,719
|$5,510
|$25,331
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,055
|$1,092
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$71
|$252
|$511
|$1,174
|$1,703
|$3,711
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,008
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,233
|Financing
|$1,196
|$963
|$711
|$447
|$160
|$3,477
|Depreciation
|$4,862
|$2,103
|$1,989
|$2,334
|$2,211
|$13,500
|Fuel
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,363
|$6,431
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,368
|$5,677
|$5,644
|$6,465
|$7,549
|$34,703
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 Accent Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,086
|$1,124
|$1,163
|$1,204
|$5,626
|Maintenance
|$73
|$259
|$526
|$1,208
|$1,753
|$3,820
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,038
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,269
|Financing
|$1,231
|$991
|$732
|$460
|$165
|$3,579
|Depreciation
|$5,004
|$2,164
|$2,047
|$2,403
|$2,276
|$13,894
|Fuel
|$1,246
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$1,403
|$6,619
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,642
|$5,843
|$5,809
|$6,654
|$7,769
|$35,717
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Hyundai Accent in Virginia is:not available
