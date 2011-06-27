2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage

Jim Parker , 06/23/2019 SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one.