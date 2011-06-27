2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Nice little ride
Dan Rinebold, 06/06/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
Excellent fuel economy. Very smooth ride for a small car
Great CAR!
Harley, 10/15/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage
Accents forever.
Jim Parker, 06/23/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one.
Loving my car
Christine, 01/16/2020
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
Name your price and stick with it
This car is very fast. I know
June Hanna, 01/05/2020
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
This car is extremely fast. Inspite if what the experts say I have went past BMW and Lexus cars at their full speeds.
