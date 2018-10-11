  1. Home
2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan

Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Exterior
7.2/10 Expert Rating
Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Exterior
Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Exterior
Hyundai Accent Limited Sedan Exterior
Hyundai Accent SE Sedan Exterior
(7)

2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan
MSRP Range: $14,995 - $19,080

Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?

Even if the Accent's primary appeal is its affordability, we think the price increase from the base SE to the SEL (both automatic transmission) is worth it. For the extra money, the SEL offers upgrades such as alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights and smartphone integration. You'll appreciate having these features over the long term.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
  • Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality
  • Long warranty coverage provides peace of mind
  • Excellent real-world fuel economy
Cons
  • Lacks onboard navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
  • Cloth seats are uncomfortable and trap heat
  • USB port struggles to charge a phone
  • Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
What's new
  • Virtually unchanged from last year, with minor modifications to trim content
  • Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018

Overall rating

7.2 / 10

Freshly overhauled last year, the 2019 Hyundai Accent sedan is roomier, safer and more fuel-efficient than before. It drives even sportier than it looks, thanks to a nicely calibrated suspension and an available manual transmission. We're not talking autobahn-ready performance here, but the Accent is surprisingly nimble, and it makes for a sensible and stylish subcompact choice.

After a thorough redesign, the Accent is a little longer and wider, and the interior is roomier with more front and rear legroom, and more space between the driver and front passenger. Cargo space remains among the best in the class. There are only minimal changes for 2019, including a new chrome grille for Limited trim levels and the addition of foglights and chrome exterior trim for SEL models.

The Accent's four-cylinder engine makes less maximum power (7 horsepower less) than earlier models, but there's more low-end torque, which proves useful in city driving. With an automatic transmission, the Accent returns a very good 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

The Accent also surprises with a comfortable and quiet interior, although we've found the seats could be better. They're relatively flat and shapeless. That said, there's plenty of room for passengers for a car of this class. The svelte shape of the tapering roofline may give taller rear passengers a bit of a brush with reduced headroom, however.

Overall, the Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. We think drivers with longer commutes won't regret choosing this Accent over a larger, more expensive car. It's a solid pick for its satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style.

Hyundai Accent models

The 2018 Hyundai Accent is a four-door sedan that straddles the line between subcompact and compact. It's offered in base SE, SEL and Limited trim levels. The SE covers the basics, while the SEL adds more style (alloy wheels) and functionality (7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The Limited trim adds conveniences including a sunroof, heated front seats and advanced safety features.

All Accent models use a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 119 pound-feet of torque) and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Accent is front-wheel-drive.

The SE sedan comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power accessories, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen display, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD and USB/auxiliary inputs. The six-speed automatic transmission is optional.

The SEL adds 15-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a center-console storage box with a sliding armrest console, dual USB charging ports, Bluetooth with voice commands, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay-Android Auto smartphone integration, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.

Moving up to the Limited brings 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, side mirror-integrated turn signals, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a three-year subscription to Hyundai Blue Link Connected Services. It includes features such as app-based remote start and locking and unlocking, vehicle diagnostics and emergency collision notification. The Limited also features forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, which aren't available on the two lower-level trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Accent SE (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed manual | FWD).

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.2 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.0

Driving

7.0
Economy cars aren't known for performance and the Accent doesn't break the stereotype. That doesn't mean it's bad to drive, though. Aside from stiff steering, the car is communicative, and although the engine is weak, it's responsive. The manual shifter is intuitive with positive shifts.

Acceleration

7.0
The engine may sound like it has a frog in its throat, but it has good response. From a dead stop, the Accent can accelerate up to 60 mph in 8.5 seconds, which is fair for this segment. But the engine feels labored at higher rpm, making highway-speed passing anemic unless you downshift a gear.

Braking

6.5
The Accent slows easily thanks to a firm pedal, predictable response and a communicative chassis. There's a mild amount of brake dive, and aggressive braking from high speeds can invoke a mild dose of tail wag. Our test car measured 60-to-0 mph panic-stop distance of 129 feet, slightly longer than average.

Steering

6.0
This is the Accent's weakness. On the plus side, it responds predictably to steering inputs, larger bumps don't generate kickback, and we can feel the road while cornering. But there's simply no on-center feel when driving straight, and it always feels bound up with excessive friction.

Handling

8.0
Despite vague and bound-up steering, our Accent SE does indeed feel nimble and stable. Turn-in is quick, making it feel light on its feet, and it remains stable even when cornering on bumpy surfaces. Skinny tires become the limiting factor when pushed hard, but 0.82g of grip is respectable.

Drivability

8.0
The Accent's precise and linear throttle makes it easy to maintain speed or make minor speed adjustments without thinking. While the clutch pedal is light and vague at the top of its travel, the bite point is easy to feel. Likewise, the shifter isn't buttery smooth, but the gears are easy to find.

Comfort

7.0
The Accent is generally pleasant from a comfort perspective, but the flat seats are a notable demerit. The ride strikes a good balance between too hard and too sloppy, though road noise does increase with speed, particularly on coarser surfaces. The climate control system is easy and effective.

Seat comfort

5.0
The very definition of basic car seats, they're cloth and offer virtually no bolstering. They also absorb heat and lack support, so long trips on hot days may get uncomfortable. The relative lack of side bolstering does have one benefit, though: It facilitates in-seat stretching and moving around.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Accent's body can move about on wavy surfaces, but never in amounts that feel floaty or bothersome. The suspension does a good job of absorbing the shock of obvious sharp-edged bumps, such as potholes. But it's less adept at filtering out smaller irregularities and coarse surfaces.

Noise & vibration

7.5
At idle, the engine is smooth and quiet. The only way to tell that the engine is on is to give the throttle a little blip or look at the tachometer. The road and tires produce a modest level of noise when under way, with wind noise a close second. Bumps and coarse road textures make themselves heard.

Climate control

7.5
It's no surprise that the budget-priced Accent SE features old-school three-knob controls, and the layout is obvious and easy to use. The fan gets a bit loud above the midlevel setting, but there's enough cold air that you probably won't need to use the hurricane setting very often.

Interior

8.0
No different from any other small car, the Accent prioritizes size over comfort. Front seaters can get in and out just fine, but taller rear seaters will be compromised due to a low roofline. And be prepared to get cozy with your seat mates. We wish for a telescoping steering wheel.

Ease of use

8.0
The Accent SE is a budget-priced car that lacks some of the advanced systems found at higher price points, and that works in its favor because the controls can be simple and straightforward. There's no guesswork, no learning curve. The Accent is one of the easiest cars to simply get in and drive.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The front seats are accessible because they're close to the door opening, but those with limited flexibility might find them too low. In back, a wide rear door opening gives full access to the rear seat, but the sleek roofline may prompt some occupants to duck on the way in.

Driving position

7.0
Manual seat is adjustable for height, so short and tall alike should find a good setting. The ergonomics of the cabin make for a natural fit for drivers of low-to-average height. Taller drivers will fit comfortably, but they may have to reach for the wheel because the tilt-only adjuster does not telescope.

Roominess

8.0
The Accent may be small, but it feels fairly large inside thanks in part to a dash that slopes forward to create a roomy feel. Headroom is excellent up front, but the same cannot be said of the back seat, where tall rear passengers and those with a long torso may have issues with the sleek roof.

Visibility

7.0
Forward visibility is excellent thanks to a low hood and cowl, but the nicely sized door-mounted mirrors do create mild front-quarter blind spots. Rear visibility is satisfactory because the trunk isn't terribly high. The SE also has a rearview camera that helps when backing up.

Quality

8.0
Befitting the Accent's low price, its interior features hard plastics, synthetic cloth and hard rubber. But we heard nary a squeak nor rattle, and all interior pieces and exterior panels fit together surprisingly well, with gaps and surface finishes rivaling those seen in cars many times pricier.

Utility

7.0
Small sedans aren't known for cargo space, but the Accent's decent-sized trunk is efficiently shaped and expandable by folding the rear seatbacks. Cabin storage is fairly agreeable but nothing special. It's easy to install car seats, but rear-facing ones may not fit because the Accent is small.

Small-item storage

7.0
The door pockets are thin, but they can hold a small water bottle. The cupholders behind the shift console are low and sized for regular cups, and there's a single larger one in between the front seatbacks. The storage nook in front of the shifter is deep, but certain plus-sized smartphones don't fit.

Cargo space

7.5
On numbers alone, the Accent's 13.7 cubic feet of space is middle of the pack. But it's better than average because the opening is large, the loading height is low, and the trunk floor is lower still. It also has 60/40-split folding seatbacks, but these fall short because the folded seatbacks don't fold flat.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The rear seat features three easy-to-access top tethers and four LATCH anchors located in between the bottom seat cushion and seatback. The anchors are labeled, but they are deep in the seat seam. Rear-facing seats may well require the front seats to scoot forward due to the limited rear kneeroom.

Technology

6.0
We expect limited technology features on a budget model. The SE's mediocre sound quality is unimpressive, and we're not OK with a USB outlet that doesn't provide enough current to charge today's crop of smartphones. Other Accent trim levels (SEL and up) have a somewhat better audio system.

Audio & navigation

6.0
We didn't expect much from the low-buck Accent SE, so we weren't overly disappointed by the four-speaker stereo's soft and muddy audio quality and lack of punch. The radio is strictly AM/FM, though it can play music from external devices using USB, Bluetooth and the auxiliary jack.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Bluetooth pairing is fairly easy, if a little slow. The USB port allowed us to import music and select songs, but the power it provides is too weak to lift the charge of the phone while it was serving music or navigating. Listening via Bluetooth while charging with the cigarette lighter works best.
2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan pricing

Exterior Colors
Avaliable in

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Accent.

5 star reviews: 86%
4 star reviews: 14%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 7 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • ride quality
  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Nice little ride
Dan Rinebold,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

Excellent fuel economy. Very smooth ride for a small car

5 out of 5 stars, Great CAR!
Harley,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage

5 out of 5 stars, Accents forever.
Jim Parker,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one.

4 out of 5 stars, Loving my car
Christine,
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)

Name your price and stick with it

Write a review

See all 7 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$15,995
MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$17,345
MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Limited 4dr Sedan features & specs
Limited 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$19,080
MPG 28 city / 38 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$14,995
MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower130 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Accent safety features:

Forward Collision Warning
Available only on Accent Limited, forward collision warning alerts the driver to impending collision and brakes automatically if necessary.
Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
Offers stronger stopping power than the base model equipped with rear drum brakes. Comes standard on SE and Limited trims.
Blue Link
Connects you to your car for emergency collision notification, maintenance reminders and smartphone app features such as remote start.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Accent vs. the competition

Hyundai Accent vs. Honda Fit

It's hard to beat the Honda Fit's versatility. With rear seats and a front passenger seat that fold in multiple ways, the Fit is exceptionally versatile for cargo needs. And its hatchback liftgate makes loading items easy. The Accent has a large trunk for the subcompact class, and cargo room opens up with a folding rear seat, but it can't beat the Fit's overall flexibility. Both cars could benefit from more power.

Compare Hyundai Accent & Honda Fit features

Hyundai Accent vs. Ford Fiesta

Handling and sporty performance are the Fiesta's calling card. While few subcompacts outside of the luxury brands can boast noteworthy performance, the Fiesta manages to be one of the better-handling cars in the class. There's also an available ST model that offers zesty acceleration and spirit, making the Fiesta one of the few models with a performance-oriented option. The Fiesta also gets high marks for quality interior materials and design, which gives the car a more premium feel.

Compare Hyundai Accent & Ford Fiesta features

Hyundai Accent vs. Kia Rio

With the Rio and the Accent coming from similar family lines, there's not a world of difference here. True to the Kia brand, though, the Rio feels more sport-oriented than the utilitarian Accent. We're fans of the Accent's basic sporty feel, and the Rio amplifies that with sharp handling and good engine performance. On the other hand, the Rio's smallish trunk and cargo capacity somewhat limit its utility.

Compare Hyundai Accent & Kia Rio features
FAQ

Is the Hyundai Accent a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Accent both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.2 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Accent fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Accent gets an EPA-estimated 31 mpg to 32 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Accent has 13.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Accent. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Accent?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Accent:

  • Virtually unchanged from last year, with minor modifications to trim content
  • Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Accent reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Accent is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Accent. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Accent's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Accent a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Accent is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Accent and gave it a 7.2 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Accent is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Accent?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Accent is the 2019 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,995.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $15,995
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $17,345
  • Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,080
  • SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $14,995
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Accent?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Accent, the next question is, which Accent model is right for you? Accent variants include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of Accent models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Accent

There's certainly nothing flashy about the 2019 Hyundai Accent, but in the humble arena of subcompact cars, that's not unusual. What's more important is that the Accent checks off almost every box you could hope for from an economy car: plenty of room given its small dimensions, good fuel economy, lots of features, a low price and a long warranty.

The 2019 Accent features only minor changes — a new chrome grille here, foglights and chrome exterior trim there — after a thorough overhaul of last year's model to address some deficiencies of earlier generations. Built atop an entirely new platform, today's Accent is slightly longer and wider than before, yielding more passenger space. A revised four-cylinder engine is down on horsepower slightly but gains in fuel efficiency and low-end torque. Expect 32 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA.

The Accent also now features some key tech features, such as a rearview camera, large touchscreen displays, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Common driver aids such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are also available, although only on the top trim level.

The Accent's revised exterior design now more closely resembles other Hyundai family designs, especially at the front end. The Accent never lacked for style, though, and that hasn't changed. It still cuts a subtle but sharp shape, especially among small compact cars. The interior is also pleasingly user-friendly and of a strong enough quality that you won't constantly regret not paying extra for a bigger model.

Every Accent sedan and hatchback comes very well equipped given its low price. Even the base SE comes with air conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split folding back seat, and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary inputs. We're partial to the SEL trim since it offers more bang for the buck than the base model, even if it lacks some of the top Limited trim's more stylish flair such as 17-inch wheels and LED accent lights.

Although you might find another subcompact car stronger in certain areas, it's hard to argue with the immense value that the 2019 Hyundai Accent provides. It definitely doesn't scream "value buy." We think it makes a lot of sense, so make sure to use Edmunds to research further and check out local inventory for an Accent at a dealer near you.

2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Accent Sedan 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Accent Sedan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Accent Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, SEL, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan?

2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,595. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,990 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,990 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $15,605.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is 16.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,265. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,726 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,726 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,539.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is 15.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedans are available in my area?

2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 new 2019 [object Object] Accent Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,275 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $578 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Accent Sedan available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Accent Sedan for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Accent Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Accent for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,582.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $25,621.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan and all available trim types: SE, Limited, SEL, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

