2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan
Which Accent does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Comfortable ride and impressively quiet cabin
- Spacious interior with solid, rattle-free build quality
- Long warranty coverage provides peace of mind
- Excellent real-world fuel economy
- Lacks onboard navigation but connects to smartphone nav apps
- Cloth seats are uncomfortable and trap heat
- USB port struggles to charge a phone
- Enhanced safety aids only available on top trim level
- Virtually unchanged from last year, with minor modifications to trim content
- Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating7.2 / 10
Freshly overhauled last year, the 2019 Hyundai Accent sedan is roomier, safer and more fuel-efficient than before. It drives even sportier than it looks, thanks to a nicely calibrated suspension and an available manual transmission. We're not talking autobahn-ready performance here, but the Accent is surprisingly nimble, and it makes for a sensible and stylish subcompact choice.
After a thorough redesign, the Accent is a little longer and wider, and the interior is roomier with more front and rear legroom, and more space between the driver and front passenger. Cargo space remains among the best in the class. There are only minimal changes for 2019, including a new chrome grille for Limited trim levels and the addition of foglights and chrome exterior trim for SEL models.
The Accent's four-cylinder engine makes less maximum power (7 horsepower less) than earlier models, but there's more low-end torque, which proves useful in city driving. With an automatic transmission, the Accent returns a very good 32 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
The Accent also surprises with a comfortable and quiet interior, although we've found the seats could be better. They're relatively flat and shapeless. That said, there's plenty of room for passengers for a car of this class. The svelte shape of the tapering roofline may give taller rear passengers a bit of a brush with reduced headroom, however.
Overall, the Accent is a handsome car that will endure the daily grind with minimal fuss. We think drivers with longer commutes won't regret choosing this Accent over a larger, more expensive car. It's a solid pick for its satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort and style.
Hyundai Accent models
The 2018 Hyundai Accent is a four-door sedan that straddles the line between subcompact and compact. It's offered in base SE, SEL and Limited trim levels. The SE covers the basics, while the SEL adds more style (alloy wheels) and functionality (7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto). The Limited trim adds conveniences including a sunroof, heated front seats and advanced safety features.
All Accent models use a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (130 horsepower, 119 pound-feet of torque) and either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Accent is front-wheel-drive.
The SE sedan comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, 15-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, power accessories, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen display, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD and USB/auxiliary inputs. The six-speed automatic transmission is optional.
The SEL adds 15-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, automatic headlights, foglights, heated side mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a center-console storage box with a sliding armrest console, dual USB charging ports, Bluetooth with voice commands, a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay-Android Auto smartphone integration, and an upgraded six-speaker sound system.
Moving up to the Limited brings 17-inch wheels, LED headlights, side mirror-integrated turn signals, a sunroof, a hands-free trunk, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and a three-year subscription to Hyundai Blue Link Connected Services. It includes features such as app-based remote start and locking and unlocking, vehicle diagnostics and emergency collision notification. The Limited also features forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, which aren't available on the two lower-level trims.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.2 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology6.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Accent.
Trending topics in reviews
- fuel efficiency
- ride quality
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
Excellent fuel economy. Very smooth ride for a small car
The outside noise isn't terrible, just remember it is a tinier car so some noise is expected, with the radio on its not even noticeable! Great Gas Mileage
This is a very reliable small car. I've been driving them since 1998. Usually regular oil changes and normal wear and tear items are all thats needed. Good on gas- nice looking- what more do you need. It gets you where you want to go and you don't have to spend a fortune to own one.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$15,995
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SEL 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$17,345
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Limited 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$19,080
|MPG
|28 city / 38 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$14,995
|MPG
|28 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|130 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Accent safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Available only on Accent Limited, forward collision warning alerts the driver to impending collision and brakes automatically if necessary.
- Four-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Offers stronger stopping power than the base model equipped with rear drum brakes. Comes standard on SE and Limited trims.
- Blue Link
- Connects you to your car for emergency collision notification, maintenance reminders and smartphone app features such as remote start.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Accent vs. the competition
Hyundai Accent vs. Honda Fit
It's hard to beat the Honda Fit's versatility. With rear seats and a front passenger seat that fold in multiple ways, the Fit is exceptionally versatile for cargo needs. And its hatchback liftgate makes loading items easy. The Accent has a large trunk for the subcompact class, and cargo room opens up with a folding rear seat, but it can't beat the Fit's overall flexibility. Both cars could benefit from more power.
Hyundai Accent vs. Ford Fiesta
Handling and sporty performance are the Fiesta's calling card. While few subcompacts outside of the luxury brands can boast noteworthy performance, the Fiesta manages to be one of the better-handling cars in the class. There's also an available ST model that offers zesty acceleration and spirit, making the Fiesta one of the few models with a performance-oriented option. The Fiesta also gets high marks for quality interior materials and design, which gives the car a more premium feel.
Hyundai Accent vs. Kia Rio
With the Rio and the Accent coming from similar family lines, there's not a world of difference here. True to the Kia brand, though, the Rio feels more sport-oriented than the utilitarian Accent. We're fans of the Accent's basic sporty feel, and the Rio amplifies that with sharp handling and good engine performance. On the other hand, the Rio's smallish trunk and cargo capacity somewhat limit its utility.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Accent a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Accent?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Accent:
- Virtually unchanged from last year, with minor modifications to trim content
- Part of the fifth Accent generation introduced for 2018
Is the Hyundai Accent reliable?
Is the 2019 Hyundai Accent a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Accent?
The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Accent is the 2019 Hyundai Accent SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $14,995.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $15,995
- SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $17,345
- Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $19,080
- SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $14,995
What are the different models of Hyundai Accent?
More about the 2019 Hyundai Accent
There's certainly nothing flashy about the 2019 Hyundai Accent, but in the humble arena of subcompact cars, that's not unusual. What's more important is that the Accent checks off almost every box you could hope for from an economy car: plenty of room given its small dimensions, good fuel economy, lots of features, a low price and a long warranty.
The 2019 Accent features only minor changes — a new chrome grille here, foglights and chrome exterior trim there — after a thorough overhaul of last year's model to address some deficiencies of earlier generations. Built atop an entirely new platform, today's Accent is slightly longer and wider than before, yielding more passenger space. A revised four-cylinder engine is down on horsepower slightly but gains in fuel efficiency and low-end torque. Expect 32 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA.
The Accent also now features some key tech features, such as a rearview camera, large touchscreen displays, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Common driver aids such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are also available, although only on the top trim level.
The Accent's revised exterior design now more closely resembles other Hyundai family designs, especially at the front end. The Accent never lacked for style, though, and that hasn't changed. It still cuts a subtle but sharp shape, especially among small compact cars. The interior is also pleasingly user-friendly and of a strong enough quality that you won't constantly regret not paying extra for a bigger model.
Every Accent sedan and hatchback comes very well equipped given its low price. Even the base SE comes with air conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split folding back seat, and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary inputs. We're partial to the SEL trim since it offers more bang for the buck than the base model, even if it lacks some of the top Limited trim's more stylish flair such as 17-inch wheels and LED accent lights.
Although you might find another subcompact car stronger in certain areas, it's hard to argue with the immense value that the 2019 Hyundai Accent provides. It definitely doesn't scream "value buy." We think it makes a lot of sense, so make sure to use Edmunds to research further and check out local inventory for an Accent at a dealer near you.
2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Overview
The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Accent Sedan 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Accent Sedan.
Our Review Process
What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan?
2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $18,595. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,990 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,990 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $15,605.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is 16.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $17,265. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,726 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,726 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $14,539.
The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) is 15.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedans are available in my area?
