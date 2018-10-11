More about the 2019 Hyundai Accent

There's certainly nothing flashy about the 2019 Hyundai Accent, but in the humble arena of subcompact cars, that's not unusual. What's more important is that the Accent checks off almost every box you could hope for from an economy car: plenty of room given its small dimensions, good fuel economy, lots of features, a low price and a long warranty. The 2019 Accent features only minor changes — a new chrome grille here, foglights and chrome exterior trim there — after a thorough overhaul of last year's model to address some deficiencies of earlier generations. Built atop an entirely new platform, today's Accent is slightly longer and wider than before, yielding more passenger space. A revised four-cylinder engine is down on horsepower slightly but gains in fuel efficiency and low-end torque. Expect 32 mpg in combined driving, according to the EPA. The Accent also now features some key tech features, such as a rearview camera, large touchscreen displays, and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Common driver aids such as forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are also available, although only on the top trim level. The Accent's revised exterior design now more closely resembles other Hyundai family designs, especially at the front end. The Accent never lacked for style, though, and that hasn't changed. It still cuts a subtle but sharp shape, especially among small compact cars. The interior is also pleasingly user-friendly and of a strong enough quality that you won't constantly regret not paying extra for a bigger model. Every Accent sedan and hatchback comes very well equipped given its low price. Even the base SE comes with air conditioning, full power accessories, a 60/40-split folding back seat, and a four-speaker sound system with USB and auxiliary inputs. We're partial to the SEL trim since it offers more bang for the buck than the base model, even if it lacks some of the top Limited trim's more stylish flair such as 17-inch wheels and LED accent lights. Although you might find another subcompact car stronger in certain areas, it's hard to argue with the immense value that the 2019 Hyundai Accent provides. It definitely doesn't scream "value buy." We think it makes a lot of sense, so make sure to use Edmunds to research further and check out local inventory for an Accent at a dealer near you.

2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Accent Sedan is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M).

