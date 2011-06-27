Used 2016 Hyundai Accent Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Accent Hatchback
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$33,972*
Total Cash Price
$13,536
SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,964*
Total Cash Price
$13,931
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$34,220*
Total Cash Price
$13,634
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,789*
Total Cash Price
$10,275
Accent Sedan
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$25,293*
Total Cash Price
$10,078
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$24,797*
Total Cash Price
$9,880
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accent Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,019
|$1,049
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$5,410
|Maintenance
|$1,626
|$1,064
|$786
|$430
|$2,306
|$6,213
|Repairs
|$812
|$412
|$506
|$622
|$764
|$3,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$770
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$995
|Financing
|$727
|$586
|$433
|$271
|$97
|$2,115
|Depreciation
|$4,021
|$1,307
|$1,149
|$1,019
|$915
|$8,412
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,428
|$5,972
|$5,553
|$5,099
|$6,920
|$33,972
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accent Hatchback SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,049
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$1,180
|$5,568
|Maintenance
|$1,674
|$1,096
|$809
|$443
|$2,373
|$6,394
|Repairs
|$836
|$424
|$520
|$640
|$787
|$3,208
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,024
|Financing
|$749
|$603
|$446
|$279
|$100
|$2,177
|Depreciation
|$4,138
|$1,345
|$1,183
|$1,049
|$942
|$8,657
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,733
|$6,146
|$5,715
|$5,248
|$7,122
|$34,964
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accent Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,027
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$5,450
|Maintenance
|$1,638
|$1,072
|$792
|$433
|$2,323
|$6,258
|Repairs
|$818
|$415
|$509
|$627
|$770
|$3,139
|Taxes & Fees
|$776
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,002
|Financing
|$733
|$591
|$436
|$273
|$98
|$2,131
|Depreciation
|$4,050
|$1,317
|$1,158
|$1,027
|$922
|$8,473
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,505
|$6,015
|$5,593
|$5,136
|$6,970
|$34,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accent Hatchback Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$846
|$870
|$4,107
|Maintenance
|$1,234
|$808
|$597
|$327
|$1,750
|$4,716
|Repairs
|$617
|$313
|$384
|$472
|$580
|$2,366
|Taxes & Fees
|$584
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$755
|Financing
|$552
|$445
|$329
|$206
|$74
|$1,606
|Depreciation
|$3,052
|$992
|$873
|$774
|$695
|$6,386
|Fuel
|$1,102
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,204
|$1,241
|$5,853
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,916
|$4,533
|$4,215
|$3,871
|$5,253
|$25,789
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$759
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$4,028
|Maintenance
|$1,211
|$793
|$585
|$320
|$1,717
|$4,626
|Repairs
|$605
|$307
|$376
|$463
|$569
|$2,321
|Taxes & Fees
|$573
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$741
|Financing
|$542
|$437
|$322
|$202
|$72
|$1,575
|Depreciation
|$2,994
|$973
|$856
|$759
|$681
|$6,263
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,764
|$4,446
|$4,134
|$3,796
|$5,152
|$25,293
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Accent Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$744
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$3,949
|Maintenance
|$1,187
|$777
|$574
|$314
|$1,683
|$4,535
|Repairs
|$593
|$301
|$369
|$454
|$558
|$2,275
|Taxes & Fees
|$562
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$726
|Financing
|$531
|$428
|$316
|$198
|$71
|$1,544
|Depreciation
|$2,935
|$954
|$839
|$744
|$668
|$6,140
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$7,612
|$4,359
|$4,053
|$3,722
|$5,051
|$24,797
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Hyundai Accent in Virginia is:not available
