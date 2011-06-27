  1. Home
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Accent
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG313131
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg27/37 mpg27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/421.8 mi.307.8/421.8 mi.307.8/421.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.4 gal.11.4 gal.11.4 gal.
Combined MPG313131
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Torque123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6300 rpm138 hp @ 6300 rpm138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.34.1 ft.34.1 ft.
Valves161616
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesnono
Turn signal mirrorsnonoyes
daytime running lightsnonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Option Group 01yesyesyes
Premium Packageyesnono
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
172 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
remote trunk releaseyesnono
Air conditioningyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesno
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesnono
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
cruise controlnoyesyes
cargo area lightnoyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
turn signal in mirrorsnonoyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Rear Cupholder Insert w/o Console Armrestyesyesyes
Cargo Trayyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Rear Cupholder Insert w/ Console Armrestyesyesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Rear head room37.2 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room47.2 in.47.2 in.47.2 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.33.3 in.33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Mudguardsyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesnono
Power Sunroofnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Front track59.3 in.59.3 in.58.6 in.
Curb weight2546 lbs.2555 lbs.2555 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.3549 lbs.3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.21.2 cu.ft.21.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.0.31 cd.0.31 cd.
Maximum payload1003 lbs.994 lbs.994 lbs.
Length172.0 in.162.0 in.162.0 in.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.5 in.5.5 in.
Height57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
EPA interior volume103.4 cu.ft.111.3 cu.ft.111.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.2 in.101.2 in.101.2 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Rear track59.5 in.59.5 in.58.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno47.5 cu.ft.47.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Exterior Colors
  • Marathon Blue
  • Mocha Bronze
  • Century White
  • Clearwater Blue
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Ironman Silver
  • Ultra Black
  • Boston Red
  • Marathon Blue
  • Mocha Bronze
  • Century White
  • Clearwater Blue
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Ironman Silver
  • Electrolyte Green
  • Ultra Black
  • Boston Red
  • Marathon Blue
  • Mocha Bronze
  • Century White
  • Clearwater Blue
  • Triathlon Gray
  • Ironman Silver
  • Electrolyte Green
  • Ultra Black
  • Boston Red
Interior Colors
  • Beige, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
full wheel coversyesyesno
steel wheelsyesyesno
Null tiresyesyesyes
P175/70R T tiresyesyesno
14 x 5.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P195/50R H tiresnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$15,645
Starting MSRP
$16,095
Starting MSRP
$17,395
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
