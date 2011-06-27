Used 2013 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great small car
This is a great small car that looks good and gets good gas mileage. Would highly recommends this for someone thats looking for nice power and mileage.
Great little commuter / light traveler
I spent many hours researching cars and test driving them, found this little Accent to be the most roomy, efficient new car you can buy for the money. My criteria was it had to be able to carry 2 adults and two car seats (2 kids). Zippy enough to take over the pass loaded. The trunk is roomy enough for weekend trips. I was able to get mine for $13,600 + fees for a base model. The manual transmission is very slick and the clutch is very light. Low wind noise on the freeway. Handling feels tight, but still soft over bumps.
almost 100K miles in just over 3 years
First - I'm really big guy, 6'5" and 250 lbs so I get laughed at when I fold in half to get in/out of my accent. Second - I just passed 92K miles in 38 months (bought it new), and drive 325 miles straight about once a week. This is a good, very reliable, cheap to operate little car. No bueno when there is more than a few inchees of snow, but you can't expect much. I get about 36 MPH on the interstate doing 85-90 mph. I can get about 42 mph around town if I'm driving like a grandma (mine is a stick shift). Only problems we had was when my son hit a raccoon with it and just about totalled the car....took out the entire front end and did almost $6K in damage, for A RACCOON!!! Oh well, it got fixed and it's been great ever since. Worst issue I have had with the car is that it's RED, and wifey wanted BLUE. But the dealership, even after 3 months, couldn't find us a blue one. Hyundai needs to fix this; if I want to order a blue one, i should get a blue one. Anyway, great car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good basic transportation
Good quality, low maintenance, 32 mpg, comfortable front seats, small back seats, adequate acceleration, good sound system, large trunk. Great value for the money. Nothing wrong with the car, except that it's just not exciting or luxurious.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
OK small car
I had this car for about 2 weeks. Only had 10k miles on the odometer. I put about 1000 miles on the car. At first this vehicle did not impress me. This is by far the smallest cheapest car I have ever driven. However the highlights are the seats, the stereo, and shiftronic automatic. This car turned out to be quite comfortable even for a 4 hr drive. However I had a problem with this car. One day the turnsignals quit working. Checked everything and everything else works fine. I believe there may be a problem with the modulation control for the turnsignals in this model I had. In all this car seems like it would be a solid buy other then the one issue.
Sponsored cars related to the Accent
Related Used 2013 Hyundai Accent Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner