Used 2013 Hyundai Accent Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Accent
5(62%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(20%)
4.1
16 reviews
List Price Range
$5,999 - $10,990
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great small car

davidd10, 08/23/2012
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

This is a great small car that looks good and gets good gas mileage. Would highly recommends this for someone thats looking for nice power and mileage.

Great little commuter / light traveler

vivaster, 05/22/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I spent many hours researching cars and test driving them, found this little Accent to be the most roomy, efficient new car you can buy for the money. My criteria was it had to be able to carry 2 adults and two car seats (2 kids). Zippy enough to take over the pass loaded. The trunk is roomy enough for weekend trips. I was able to get mine for $13,600 + fees for a base model. The manual transmission is very slick and the clutch is very light. Low wind noise on the freeway. Handling feels tight, but still soft over bumps.

almost 100K miles in just over 3 years

Idrivelongtimee, 02/19/2016
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

First - I'm really big guy, 6'5" and 250 lbs so I get laughed at when I fold in half to get in/out of my accent. Second - I just passed 92K miles in 38 months (bought it new), and drive 325 miles straight about once a week. This is a good, very reliable, cheap to operate little car. No bueno when there is more than a few inchees of snow, but you can't expect much. I get about 36 MPH on the interstate doing 85-90 mph. I can get about 42 mph around town if I'm driving like a grandma (mine is a stick shift). Only problems we had was when my son hit a raccoon with it and just about totalled the car....took out the entire front end and did almost $6K in damage, for A RACCOON!!! Oh well, it got fixed and it's been great ever since. Worst issue I have had with the car is that it's RED, and wifey wanted BLUE. But the dealership, even after 3 months, couldn't find us a blue one. Hyundai needs to fix this; if I want to order a blue one, i should get a blue one. Anyway, great car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Good basic transportation

Carol Southern, 03/22/2017
GLS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Good quality, low maintenance, 32 mpg, comfortable front seats, small back seats, adequate acceleration, good sound system, large trunk. Great value for the money. Nothing wrong with the car, except that it's just not exciting or luxurious.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
OK small car

colby_butler, 09/12/2013
11 of 13 people found this review helpful

I had this car for about 2 weeks. Only had 10k miles on the odometer. I put about 1000 miles on the car. At first this vehicle did not impress me. This is by far the smallest cheapest car I have ever driven. However the highlights are the seats, the stereo, and shiftronic automatic. This car turned out to be quite comfortable even for a 4 hr drive. However I had a problem with this car. One day the turnsignals quit working. Checked everything and everything else works fine. I believe there may be a problem with the modulation control for the turnsignals in this model I had. In all this car seems like it would be a solid buy other then the one issue.

